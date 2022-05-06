WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Predictions: Drew McIntyre Ending Roman Reigns 875 Day Unpinned Streak? Finn Balor Turning On AJ Styles? Bayley returning? What’s Next For Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes?

Will Drew McIntyre end Roman Reigns‘ unpinned streak at 875 days? Does Finn Balor turn on AJ Styles and join Judgement Day? Bayley to make a surprise return? What’s next for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes following Sunday? This and much more is discussed during your WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Preview and Predictions hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire. Enjoy!

WWE WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH 2022 MATCH CARD:

Roman Reigns + The Usos (w/Paul Heyman) vs Drew McIntyre + RK-Bro (Six Man Tag Team Match)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey (I Quit Match For Smackdown Women’s Championship)

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (The Rematch)

Edge vs AJ Styles (Damian Priest Barred From Ringside)

Happy Corbin vs Madcap Moss

Bobby Lashley vs Omos (w/MVP)

