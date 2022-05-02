Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 05/02/2022: WWE Raw Recap; WrestleMania Backlash Updates; NXT ‘Spring Breakin’ Predictions; New WWE Women’s Tag Team
RUNNING TIME: 90 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Some Topics Discussed:
- WWE Raw results 5/2/22: Seth Rollins Appreciation Night & Go Home Show before WrestleMania Backlash
- Ciampa confusion: Attacks Mustafa Ali on Raw but plays the fan favorite on Main Event
- Phase One complete: Finn Balor helps AJ Styles from an Edge/Priest beatdown on Raw
- ‘Winner Take All’ Tag Team Title Unification Match still off for WrestleMania Backlash
- WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Updated Lineup
- Doudrop and Nikki Cross (A.S.H) to form a Tag Team
- Happy Birthday to The Rock, who turns 50!
- Roderick Strong recently requested but was denied a WWE release – for now
- NXT ‘Spring Breakin’ 5/3/22 Predictions and AEW Dynamite 5/4/22 preview
- Ratings: WWE SmackDown / AEW Rampage 4/29/22, and Impact Wrestling 4/28/22
- AEW Rampage 5/6/22 special start time changed again: 5:30PM EST
- Live chat, SuperChat questions and comments answered throughout the show
WWE Raw Results (05/02/2022):
- Kevin Owens & Alpha Academy def Street Profits & Ezekiel
- Veer Mahaan def Burt Hanson
- AJ Styles def Damian Priest
- The Miz & Theory def Mustafa Ali
- Nikki A.S.H def Dana Brooke (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Dana Brooke def Nikki A.S.H (c) (New 24/7 Champion)
- Bobby Lashley def Cedric Alexander
- Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Asuka def Sonya DeVille, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley
WWE Main Event Results (05/02/2022):
- Commander Azeez def T-Bar
- Ciampa def Apollo Crews
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WrestleMania Backlash’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the event
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday May 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
