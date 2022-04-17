The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP18) 4/17/22: Liv Morgan Scammed By Scammer? Sammy Guevara / Tay Conti Wedding Angle?

Running Time: 2 Hours 7 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire

Topics Discussed:

While others think a fan sold a house to a scammer thinking it was Liv Morgan, DT thinks Liv is the scam target

Would Tony Khan have the coconuts to have a Sammy Guevara / Tay Conti wedding angle on AEW TV?

Best wishes go out to Virgil, who recently suffered two strokes

Jon Moxley’s contractual future is a non-story

LA Knight’s debut as a WWE Manager (for Mace) receives mostly positive feedback from fans

Is Don Tony OK with Tony D’Angelo calling himself ‘Don Tony’?

Besides Trios Titles, should the latest Tony Khan announcement be an upcoming ROH PPV?

Thoughts on Dalton Castle and if AEW should sign him to a contract

Cody Rhodes’ involvement with the Nightmare Factory school is not a conflict of interest w/WWE

What if Bret Hart went to ECW instead of WCW in 1997?

DT explains why John Cena vs ‘The Streak’ (Undertaker) would not have generated a huge buyrate

Happy Birthday Rowdy Roddy Piper!

Did anyone ask Bobby Fish on Good Friday how much fish he could fry for those who don’t eat meat?

Toxic element amongst fans is not limited to only wrestling; and its been around for decades

Expect to see a few ‘Don Tony’ signs during 4/20/22 episode of AEW Dynamite

RIP Gilbert Gottfried

Roman Reigns will NOT keep the WWE and Universal Championships until WrestleMania 39

DT predicts the New York Mets will have 97 wins in 2022

Looking back when Paul Orndorff agreed to be on Don Tony’s hotline due to a past due cell phone bill

====

=================

====

===============

