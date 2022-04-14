Tags
Don Tony vs Joe Cronin: The Podcast Forbidden Door Reopens! AEW/WWE News; Satnam Singh Debut; ECW Barely Legal Turns 25; ROH Overkill On AEW TV?
The Podcast Forbidden Door is once again knocked off its hinges! For the first time ever, Don Tony goes one on one with Joe Cronin of The Joe Cronin Show! This episode was awesome. The discussion was outstanding and so much fun, the time flew by. Many thanks to Joe for coming on, a shout out to our live audience & JCS Army who tuned in! Lots of wrestling discussed (see topics below). We hope you enjoy this special episode of The Don Tony Show, brought to you by Blue Wire.
Topics Discussed:
- Honest thoughts on AEW Dynamite debut of Satnam Singh and as part of ROH storyline
- Lights going off/on during any main event should be used for established household names only
- AEW Dynamite rating drops despite week-long hype Joe/Suzuki, Punk/Penta, ReDragon/Jurrasic Express
- CM Punk was right: There are no more casual wrestling fans to steer back to AEW
- ECW first ever PPV, ‘Barely Legal’, turns 25
- Honest thoughts on Marina Shafir’s AEW Dynamite debut (vs Skye Blue)
- WWE WrestleMania 38 / Hall Of Fame Official Program: A must buy collectors item
- Don Tony & Joe Cronin comment about not being part of the ‘Cool Kids Podcasting Club’
- Peacock vs WWE Network
- Don Tony & Joe Cronin give their picks who should dethrone Hangman Page and Roman Reigns
- Could and would Jon Moxley leave AEW and return to WWE when his contract expires?
- Would unifying the WWE Tag Team Championships help or hurt the Tag Team Division?
- With Nash Carter fired, what is the future of Wes Lee in WWE?
- Legal reasons why Kimber Lee took her social media offline amidst divorce from Nash Carter
- Who is GOAT when factoring Box Office, Mic work, revenue and overall impact on wrestling?
- The one wrestling moment DT/JC would want to relive in person again
- Discussing chances WWE would hold a future WrestleMania in Canada, UK & even Saudi Arabia
- Don Tony and Joe Cronin pick their Top 3 current favorite wrestlers
- What would likely happen to WWE once Vince McMahon passes away
- Don’t be surprised if one of Undertaker’s first guests on rumored WWE podcast is Mick Foley
- AEW Battle Of The Belts II Preview (Saturday 4/16/22)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)