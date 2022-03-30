Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep129) 3/30/22: NXT Stand And Deliver 2022 Predictions; Undisputed Hard Pass On AEW Dynamite 3/30/22 Review; NXT 2.0 Results + TV Rating
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/30/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Topics Discussed:
- DT passes on 3/30 AEW Dynamite review: Predictable matches & AEW stupidly promotes Championship segment
- NXT 2.0 results and TV rating (3/29/22)
- NXT Stand And Deliver 2022 Predictions
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/30/22 Episode 129 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/30/22 Episode 129
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/30/22 Episode 129
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 3/30/22 Episode 129
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
====
NXT STAND AND DELIVER 2022 Lineup:
- Dolph Ziggler (c) w/ Robert Roode vs Bron Breakker (NXT Championship)
- Mandy Rose (c) vs Cora Jade vs Io Shirai vs Kay Lee Ray (Fatal Four-Way for NXT Women’s Championship)
- Tommaso Ciampa vs Tony D’Angelo
- Imperium (c) vs Creed Brothers vs MSK (NXT Tag Team Championship)
- GUNTHER vs LA Knight
- Carmelo Hayes (c) vs Santos Escobar vs Solo Sikoa vs Grayson Waller vs Cameron Grimes (Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match for NXT North American Championship)
- Kickoff Match: Toxic Attraction (c) vs Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai (Women’s Tag Team Championship)
AEW Dynamite Preview (3/30/22) Results will be updated after live episode:
- CM Punk vs Max Caster
- Bryan Danielson vs Wheeler Yuta
- Jon Moxley vs Jay Lethal
- Darby Allin vs Andrade El Idolo
- FTR vs The Gunn Club
- ??? vs The Bunny (Owen Hart Cup Qualifier)
NXT 2.0 Results (3/29/22):
- Imperium def LA Knight and MSK
- Ivy Nile def Tiffany Stratton
- Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen def Legado del Fantasma
- Von Wagner def Bodhi Hayward
- Joe Gacy def Draco Anthony
- Nikkita Lyons defeats Sloane Jacobs
- Cameron Grimes def Roderick Strong and A-Kid (Stand And Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)
====
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK):
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Preview & Predictions” will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM on YouTube
- Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 3PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
-
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)