Breakfast Soup RAW 03/28/2022: WWE RAW Recap; Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley To WrestleMania 38; The Steiners Added To 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 33 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish



Topics Discussed: WWE adds Seth Rollins vs ??? (Cody Rhodes) for WrestleMania 38 NIGHT ONE

Despite others baiting fans for weeks, The Family always knew: Cody Rhodes would not appear on Raw before WrestleMania 38

WWE adds Omos vs Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 38 NIGHT TWO

Steiner Brothers to be inducted into 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Raw (WrestleMania 38 Go Home Show) Results 3/28/22

Smash Or Pass: Tamina Snuka

WrestleMania 38 preview and polling the match excitement level from live viewers

Who wants to see Mike Tyson and/or Ric Flair go thru Don Tony’s Podcast Forbidden Door?!

Odd Vince McMahon WrestleMania shirt on sale

FOCO releases cool Brock Lesnar: WrestleMania & Steve Austin: 316 Day Bobbleheads for sale

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 3/25/22 ratings

NXT 2.0 (3/29/22) and AEW Dynamite (3/30/22) previews

DT Podcast schedule for WrestleMania 38 Week

NXT 2.0 Watch Party (3/29/22) details (hosted by Don Tony)

WWE Raw Results (03/28/2022): Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio) def The Miz (w/Logan Paul)

Omos def Viking Raiders by Countout

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan def Carmella, Queen Zelina, Shayna Baszler & Natalya (8 Woman Tag Team Match)

Austin Theory def Ricochet (c) (Non-Title Match)

Drew McIntyre def Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss (Handicap Match)

RK-Bro (c) vs The Usos (c) went to a no contest (Non-Title Match) WWE Main Event Results (03/28/2022): Veer Mahaan def Cedric Alexander

Finn Balor def Apollo Crews UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK): Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Preview & Predictions” will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM on YouTube

Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 3PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

====

=================

===============

