Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP16) 3/27/22: Is Sable A Dirty Word In WWE; Triple H / Raw Tribute Episode / Smash Or Pass: Nia Jax; CM Punk / Hall Of Fame
Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire
Topics Discussed:
- The likely reason why Sable is a name WWE does not want discussed, especially at WWE HOF
- Triple H’s unexpected heart surgery was a sobering wakeup call for many of us watching
- Nia Jax: Smash Or Pass?
- Favorite and least favorite WrestleMania events of all time
- Should WWE air a special Raw episode paying tribute to Triple H’s career?
- Which version of The Undertaker was your favorite?
- Sincere Thank You from Don Tony for all the Birthday wishes
- The reason why WWE changed Pete Dunne and WALTER’s names to ‘Butch’ and ‘Gunther’
- Mustafa Ali still in WWE doghouse, but for how much longer?
- Will CM Punk ever accept an induction into WWE Hall Of Fame
- Likely scenario where John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie would end up wrestling in AEW
- Everyone seems to have quickly forgotten about Eric Redbeard
- Despite some noise, WrestleMania 38 is nowhere near the worst lineup ever
- Thoughts on Ryback’s tweets towards Triple H post retirement announcement
- Sunny: Smash Or Pass?
- Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan: A fantasy match that in reality would likely have sucked
- Could WWE sell World Wrestling Entertainment to Disney within the next five years?
- Defending Tony Khan’s appreciation for Danhausen, Orange Cassidy and others
- Thoughts on the upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor
- Fascinating look at the four AEW video clips that made YouTube’s Top 25 WWE/AEW the last week
- Growing Up Don Tony: The time when Matt Zombie almost got legit beat up by several ECW stars
- Don Tony’s upcoming Podcast and Watch Party schedule for WrestleMania 38 Week
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK):
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Preview & Predictions” will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM on YouTube
- Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 3PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube
- Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)