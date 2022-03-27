The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP16) 3/27/22: Is Sable A Dirty Word In WWE; Triple H / Raw Tribute Episode / Smash Or Pass: Nia Jax; CM Punk / Hall Of Fame

Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by BlueWire

Topics Discussed:

The likely reason why Sable is a name WWE does not want discussed, especially at WWE HOF

Triple H’s unexpected heart surgery was a sobering wakeup call for many of us watching

Nia Jax: Smash Or Pass?

Favorite and least favorite WrestleMania events of all time

Should WWE air a special Raw episode paying tribute to Triple H’s career?

Which version of The Undertaker was your favorite?

Sincere Thank You from Don Tony for all the Birthday wishes

The reason why WWE changed Pete Dunne and WALTER’s names to ‘Butch’ and ‘Gunther’

Mustafa Ali still in WWE doghouse, but for how much longer?

Will CM Punk ever accept an induction into WWE Hall Of Fame

Likely scenario where John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie would end up wrestling in AEW

Everyone seems to have quickly forgotten about Eric Redbeard

Despite some noise, WrestleMania 38 is nowhere near the worst lineup ever

Thoughts on Ryback’s tweets towards Triple H post retirement announcement

Sunny: Smash Or Pass?

Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan: A fantasy match that in reality would likely have sucked

Could WWE sell World Wrestling Entertainment to Disney within the next five years?

Defending Tony Khan’s appreciation for Danhausen, Orange Cassidy and others

Thoughts on the upcoming ROH Supercard Of Honor

Fascinating look at the four AEW video clips that made YouTube’s Top 25 WWE/AEW the last week

Growing Up Don Tony: The time when Matt Zombie almost got legit beat up by several ECW stars

Don Tony’s upcoming Podcast and Watch Party schedule for WrestleMania 38 Week

====

CLICK HERE to listen to THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP16) 3/27/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE (WRESTLEMANIA 38 WEEK):

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday at 10:05PM EST on Patreon Discord Channel

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Preview & Predictions” will air LIVE Thursday at 9:05PM on YouTube

Special Episode: “NXT Stand And Deliver” recap and review will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 3PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night One: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Saturday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: “WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Recap & Review” will air LIVE Sunday following the live event (approximately 11:30PM) on YouTube

Special Episode: ‘Breakfast Soup RAW After WrestleMania’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM on YouTube

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

ISSAACFOXX.com (Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!)

(Awesome Custom Paintings and Poetry (Use Promo Code DONTONY To Save 30%!) SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)