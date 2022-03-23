Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep128) 3/23/22: AEW Dynamite & NXT 2.0 Results; Exposing Horrendous AEW Rankings; Tony Khan Passes On Killer Kross & Scarlett?
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Topics Discussed:
- Jay Lethal Ranked #3 (Adam Cole #4): Having fun with the ridiculousness that is AEW Ranking System
- Sammy Guevara owes Tony Khan a whole lot of dinners
- How AEW handled Judas Theme and Daniel Garcia: The ‘Sports Entertainer’ on Dynamite
- How about that GUNTHER chop to Duke Hudson: Holy Sh*t! (Clip included)
- AEW Dynamite results (3/23/22)
- CM Punk vs Dax Harwood have a banger match (tribute to Bret Hart / WM13 Anninversary?)
- Jon Moxley / Bryan Danielson / William Regal stable now known as The Blackpool Combat Club
- Holy Sh*t moment: Jeff Hardy dives almost 25 feet off a window sill! (Clip inc)
- Sammy Guevara and Tai Conti pull a Paige (think NXT Title) with the TNT Championship? 🙂
- NXT 2.0 results and TV rating (3/22/22)
- Gigi Dolin injury + changes to NXT Stand And Deliver lineup
- AEW Rampage (3/25/22) and NXT (3/29/22) previews
- Honest thoughts about CYN (Control Your Narrative) & Upcoming 3/31 TX Event
- Tony Khan passes up on Killer Kross and Scarlett?
- Details: AEW Rampage Watch Party Friday 3/25/22 hosted by Don Tony
AEW Dynamite Results (3/23/22):
- CM Punk def Dax Harwood
- Sting, Darby Allin & The Hardys def Private Party, Butcher & Blade (Tornado 8 Man Tag Match)
- Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def Varsity Blondes
- Adam Cole def Jay Lethal
- Layla Hirsch def Red Velvet
- Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia def John Silver & Alex Reynolds
NXT 2.0 Results (3/22/22):
- Solo Sikoa def Roderick Strong (Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)
- Tony D’Angelo def Dexter Lumis
- Elektra Lopez def Fallon Henley
- Bron Breakker def Robert Roode
- Grayson Waller def A-Kid (Stand and Deliver Ladder Match Qualifier)
- The Creed Brothers def The Grizzled Young Veterans
- Gunther def Duke Hudson
- Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai (2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final)
