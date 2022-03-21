Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 03/21/2022: WWE RAW Recap; Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes Angle Set For 3/28 Raw; Kevin Owens Trolls Steve Austin; Undertaker: Pro Wrestling Lacks Grit
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 34 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 WWE Raw hailed from Chicago & not one CM Punk chant from the lively fans who attended
- 3:00 Pat McAfee and Corey Graves on commentary together (albeit for only six minutes)
- 7:02 Undertaker feels many of today’s wrestlers lack grit. Do you agree?
- 20:17 Rumored WrestleMania 38 match floating around: Omos vs Bobby Lashley
- 28:17 WWE to close out WrestleMania 38 Night One with Steve Austin on The Kevin Owens Show?
- 32:12 Following a loss to AJ Styles, Seth Rollins does his best Bret Hart 1997 impersonation on Raw
- 38:07 Seth Rollins to ‘disrupt’ WWE Raw next week unless WrestleMania list of ‘demands’ are met
- 44:19 Suddenly, Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes is must see with possible ramifications for WWE Backlash?
- 48:20 Some serious talk for a few moments about mental health and depression
- 54:47 Kevin Owens replaces Will Sasso as the king of Stone Cold Steve Austin trolling on Raw
- 58:43 Additional thoughts on WWE Raw 3/21/22
- 1:02:15 Alpha Academy added to Raw Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 38
- 1:09:02 DT/Mish debate and discuss Becky Lynch’s Raw promo on Bianca Belair and WrestleMania
- 1:16:09 RIP Mike Shields
- 1:18:07 AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 3/18/22 ratings
- 1:18:41 NXT 2.0 (3/22/22) and AEW Dynamite (3/23/22) previews
- 1:20:12 Cheap Plug: Don Tony hosting NXT 2.0 Watch Party (3/22/22 at 8PM EST)
- 1:25:30 Finally! VEER is confirmed for Raw After WrestleMania 38 (4/4/22) & show close
WWE Raw Results (03/21/2022):
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
- Omos def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez
- Natalya and Shayna Baszler def Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
- Finn Balor (c) def Austin Theory (Non-Title Match)
- RK-Bro (c) def Alpha Academy (Non-Title Match)
- Dana Brooke and Reggie def Tamina and Akira Tozawa (Tornado Mixed Tag Team Match)
- AJ Styles def Seth Rollins
WWE Main Event Results (03/21/2022):
- Veer def Joe Alonzo
- Cedric Alexander def T-Bar
