The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP15) 3/20/22: How To Get Free Signed Pics From WWE / AEW; Best Career: John Cena or Triple H; Blood And Guts 2022 Main Event

Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 DT discusses crazy story involving a woman saved by a sexual abuser who sexually abused the abuser

3:55 Growing Up Don Tony: DT shows the actual newspaper bought 40 years ago when John Belushi died

6:35 Q&A: Hall & Nash were for the NWO what Tully & Arn were for the Four Horsemen

8:45 Q&A: DT discusses what it will take for Velveteen Dream to make a wrestling return

13:09 Q&A: What if Kurt Cobain never died… Could Braun Strowman return at WrestleMania 38?

15:36 Q&A: Asuka/Bayley Tag Team… Should Edge remain a heel after ‘Mania?

19:05 Q&A: Following his death, advice for buying/selling Scott Hall memorabilia

24:35 Looking forward to The Briscoes vs FTR & why Supercard Of Honor will do well

27:13 DT reveals how you can successfully get signed pics from WWE, AEW, & some wrestlers

32:00 Q&A: Thoughts on Bear Country… Stupid article asks if AEW botched CM Punk’s return

41:38 Q&A: Thoughts about Queen Sharmell going into WWE Hall Of Fame

45:45 Sid Vicious should be added to WWE Hall Of Fame… Is DT spiritual?

50:04 Q&A: With Kenny Omega injured, what factions will fight each other at Blood And Guts

53:11 Q&A: Passing up the latest Big Event… Does DT think Macho Man slept with Stephanie

58:00 Q&A: Why DT holds grudge against his ex

1:01:57 DT’s opinion why Daffney (RIP) should have never wrestled & remained a manager/valet

1:06:56 Q&A: Erasing the Claire Lynch / AJ Styles storyline… The true value of ROH library

1:13:10 Remembering IOffer.com & the millions of wrestling bootlegs for sale back in the day

1:18:54 Which had a better wrestling career: John Cena or Triple H?

1:21:46 Q&A: Enzo return to TV… WWE Developmental in 90’s-00’s… DT’s favorite video games

1:30:30 Show close

====

=================

===============

