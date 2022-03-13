The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP14) 3/13/22: Prayers For Scott Hall Who Is On Life Support; BIG E Update; AEW Says No To The Briscoes (For Now); Sami Zayn Gets 10,000+ Texts!

Running Time: 1 Hours 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire ()

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Prayers for Scott Hall, who is on life support, suffering multiple heart attacks following hip replacement surgery

11:36 In lighter news, Sami Zayn receives over ten thousand text messages & hundreds of missed calls

14:57 Tom Brady pulls a Mark Henry and announces he will play (for NFL) in 2022

17:07 Some AEW fans must realize ANYONE in AEW could leave for WWE in the future.

19:53 Live Q&A: Would Kenny Omega or CM Punk ever consider signing with WWE?

22:02 Any existing ROH contracts with wrestlers are not transferrable to Tony Khan’s corporation

26:10 DT discusses a rumored reason why AEW are not bringing in The Briscoes

32:40 Live Q&A: Would CM Punk ever return to WWE

34:34 Live Q&A: Will there ever be another mega star like Steve Austin or The Rock in WWE?

36:18 Live Q&A: Scorpio Sky/WWE; Deli Man/Don Tony in WWE 2K22; Pete ‘Butch’ Dunner

45:06 Live Q&A: DDP helping Buff Bagwell; Most WWE releases were ‘dead weight; Rey vs Dominick?

53:58 Live Q&A: Favorite Background Art; Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey in 2022?

58:31 With Big E’s injury & Xavier Woods’ return; will ‘Butch’ be ‘Dunne’ on SmackDown after match w/Kofi?

1:01:44 Thoughts on Natalia Markova; Big E’s in ring future; Favorite Brock Lesnar rivalry

1:09:34 Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch top 2021 Most Trolled Female Athletes List

1:15:58 Info: NXT 2.0 (3/15/22), WWE SmackDown & AEW Rampage (3/18/22) Watch Parties

1:16:47 Live Q&A: Did Owen Hart receive criticism in 1997 for the Steve Austin neck injury

1:21:41 Truth behind revenue generated on YouTube from Podcasts for many channels

1:29:49 Showing love to Alex Abrahantes; Umaga / WWE Hall Of Fame + Show close

