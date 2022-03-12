The Don Tony Show 3/12/22: Big E Breaks His Neck; William Regal Says Health Issues Are False; DT Calls Sami Zayn; Info On “BUTCH” PETE DUNNE Name Change

Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire ()

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 Best wishes from everyone here to Big E, who suffered a broken neck on WWE SmackDown

7:19 Should larger wrestlers avoid certain types of suplexes?

8:53 Remembering the scary moment from 2020 NXT match: Ridge Holland vs Johnny Gargano

10:25 Big E latest video update about his neck injury

13:37 Top Doctor explains the severity of Big E’s C1 and C6 cervical fracture

19:17 Sadly, IWC will crucify Ridge Holland for the injury to Big E & rehashing Johnny Gargano scare

28:48 Details behind Pete Dunne’s new look and name change to Butch on WWE SmackDown

40:26 Don Tony calls Sami Zayn’s Cell phone number during the show – and got thru!

42:39 Funny! Johnny Knoxville doxes Sammy Zayn’s phone number across the California sky

44:24 William Regal debunks health issues claim; yet shows still run with the story as legit news

53:40 Latest Cody Rhodes clickbait centers around 3/14/22 WWE Raw in Jacksonville, FL

1:04:03 WWE SmackDown 3/11/22 recap + new SmackDown match added to WrestleMania 38

1:08:48 Ronda Rousey continues to do her best impression of Prince Valium (Spaceballs) on SmackDown

1:11:52 AEW Rampage 3/11/22 recap

1:12:32 Mercedes Martinez vs Jamie Hayter: WWE isn’t the only one piping in crowd noise

1:16:06 Jay Lethal quietly disappears from AEW Television once again

1:18:52 Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory may be a sleeper hit at WrestleMania 38

1:20:28 SuperChat questions on Big E’s Positive attitude, WWE HOF, Great Khali and more

1:29:27 DT gets Sami Zayn’s voicemail once again

1:30:46 Impact Wrestling Rating tanks almost 30%; have they lost their identity?

1:37:06 Reminder: Daylight Savings Time (Turn Clocks Ahead!) + Show close

