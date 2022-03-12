Tags
Related Posts
Share This
The Don Tony Show 3/12/22: Big E Breaks His Neck; William Regal Says Health Issues Are False; DT Calls Sami Zayn; Info On “BUTCH” PETE DUNNE Name Change
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Best wishes from everyone here to Big E, who suffered a broken neck on WWE SmackDown
- 7:19 Should larger wrestlers avoid certain types of suplexes?
- 8:53 Remembering the scary moment from 2020 NXT match: Ridge Holland vs Johnny Gargano
- 10:25 Big E latest video update about his neck injury
- 13:37 Top Doctor explains the severity of Big E’s C1 and C6 cervical fracture
- 19:17 Sadly, IWC will crucify Ridge Holland for the injury to Big E & rehashing Johnny Gargano scare
- 28:48 Details behind Pete Dunne’s new look and name change to Butch on WWE SmackDown
- 40:26 Don Tony calls Sami Zayn’s Cell phone number during the show – and got thru!
- 42:39 Funny! Johnny Knoxville doxes Sammy Zayn’s phone number across the California sky
- 44:24 William Regal debunks health issues claim; yet shows still run with the story as legit news
- 53:40 Latest Cody Rhodes clickbait centers around 3/14/22 WWE Raw in Jacksonville, FL
- 1:04:03 WWE SmackDown 3/11/22 recap + new SmackDown match added to WrestleMania 38
- 1:08:48 Ronda Rousey continues to do her best impression of Prince Valium (Spaceballs) on SmackDown
- 1:11:52 AEW Rampage 3/11/22 recap
- 1:12:32 Mercedes Martinez vs Jamie Hayter: WWE isn’t the only one piping in crowd noise
- 1:16:06 Jay Lethal quietly disappears from AEW Television once again
- 1:18:52 Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory may be a sleeper hit at WrestleMania 38
- 1:20:28 SuperChat questions on Big E’s Positive attitude, WWE HOF, Great Khali and more
- 1:29:27 DT gets Sami Zayn’s voicemail once again
- 1:30:46 Impact Wrestling Rating tanks almost 30%; have they lost their identity?
- 1:37:06 Reminder: Daylight Savings Time (Turn Clocks Ahead!) + Show close
====
CLICK HERE to listen to THE DON TONY SHOW 03/12/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 03/12/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 03/12/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 03/12/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Sunday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/dontonydtd
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
====
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)