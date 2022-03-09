Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep126) 3/9/22: Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Title; AEW Dynamite Debuts: Jeff Hardy, William Regal & Moxley/Danielson Team; RIP Inner Circle; Tully Blanchard ‘Fired’
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/9/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 NXT & AEW Title Changes, Big AEW debut, major turns, swerves, and firings all in the last 24 hours!
- 1:45 Thoughts on Dolph Ziggler winning NXT Championship + Bron Breakker title shot at Stand And Deliver
- 9:46 Jeff Hardy makes his AEW Dynamite debut
- 17:06 Reason Jeff Hardy can use former WWE Theme Music in AEW & why it made sense to use in AEW debut
- 21:30 Chris Jericho swerves and attacks Eddie Kingston, turns on Santana & Ortiz
- 26:17 Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0 form the Jericho Appreciation Society
- 28:54 AEW Dynamite 3/9/22 recap
- 34:37 Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley w/William Regal makes AEW Dynamite debut
- 39:24 FTR fire Tully Blanchard
- 41:02 Wardlow quits The Pinnacle, wants to ‘part ways’ with MJF, puts AEW roster on notice
- 43:24 Awful talking segment between Keith Lee and QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite
- 44:55 Thunder Rosa vs Leyla Hirsch & Sammy Guevara vs Scorpio Sky: 2 examples why AEW has no GM character
- 51:22 AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam (3/16/22) + AEW Rampage (3/11/22) previews
- 52:50 NXT Roadblock 3/8/22 recap and TV rating
- 1:12:50 AEW and Miro agree to Contract Extension thru 2026 (Per Fightful)
- 1:14:01 Tony Khan reveals future of Ring Of Honor, and it’s a bright one
- 1:19:41 Unpopular IWC requirement: Know the complete history of AEW wrestlers or you will be mocked
- 1:24:50 CM Punk is still Best In The World: In the ring, and at being a douchebag to fans
- 1:35:05 Full details of upcoming AEW Rampage 3/11/22 Watch Party
- 1:42:45 Has Dave Meltzer had a positive influence on pro wrestling + Show close
AEW Dynamite Results (3/9/22):
- Hangman Page (c) def Dante Martin (AEW World Championship)
- Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def JD Drake & Anthony Henry
- Pac def Wheeler Yuta
- Jurrasic Express (c) def The Acclaimed
- Thunder Rosa def Leyla Hirch (Title Eliminator)
- Scorpio Sky def Sammy Guevara (c) (New TNT Champion)
NXT Roadblock Results (3/8/22):
- Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo def Cora Jade & Raquel González (Semi-Finals: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)
- Fallon Henley def Tiffany Stratton
- Grayson Waller def LA Knight (Last Man Standing Match)
- Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter (Semi-Finals: Dusty Tag Team Classic)
- Imperium (c) vs MSK went to a no-contest (NXT Tag Title Match)
- Dolph Ziggler def Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker (c) (New NXT Champion)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air LIVE Thursday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air LIVE Saturday at 8:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your PPV review of ‘AEW Revolution 2022’ will air LIVE Sunday immediately following the PPV on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air LIVE Monday at 11:05PM EST on YouTube
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air LIVE Tuesday on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air LIVE Wednesday at 10:05PM EST on YouTube
