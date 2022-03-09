Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep126) 3/9/22: Dolph Ziggler Wins NXT Title; AEW Dynamite Debuts: Jeff Hardy, William Regal & Moxley/Danielson Team; RIP Inner Circle; Tully Blanchard ‘Fired’

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (3/9/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire.

Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):

0:00 NXT & AEW Title Changes, Big AEW debut, major turns, swerves, and firings all in the last 24 hours!

1:45 Thoughts on Dolph Ziggler winning NXT Championship + Bron Breakker title shot at Stand And Deliver

9:46 Jeff Hardy makes his AEW Dynamite debut

17:06 Reason Jeff Hardy can use former WWE Theme Music in AEW & why it made sense to use in AEW debut

21:30 Chris Jericho swerves and attacks Eddie Kingston, turns on Santana & Ortiz

26:17 Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia and 2point0 form the Jericho Appreciation Society

28:54 AEW Dynamite 3/9/22 recap

34:37 Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley w/William Regal makes AEW Dynamite debut

39:24 FTR fire Tully Blanchard

41:02 Wardlow quits The Pinnacle, wants to ‘part ways’ with MJF, puts AEW roster on notice

43:24 Awful talking segment between Keith Lee and QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite

44:55 Thunder Rosa vs Leyla Hirsch & Sammy Guevara vs Scorpio Sky: 2 examples why AEW has no GM character

51:22 AEW Dynamite: St Patrick’s Day Slam (3/16/22) + AEW Rampage (3/11/22) previews

52:50 NXT Roadblock 3/8/22 recap and TV rating

1:12:50 AEW and Miro agree to Contract Extension thru 2026 (Per Fightful)

1:14:01 Tony Khan reveals future of Ring Of Honor, and it’s a bright one

1:19:41 Unpopular IWC requirement: Know the complete history of AEW wrestlers or you will be mocked

1:24:50 CM Punk is still Best In The World: In the ring, and at being a douchebag to fans

1:35:05 Full details of upcoming AEW Rampage 3/11/22 Watch Party

1:42:45 Has Dave Meltzer had a positive influence on pro wrestling + Show close

AEW Dynamite Results (3/9/22):

Hangman Page (c) def Dante Martin (AEW World Championship)

Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley def JD Drake & Anthony Henry

Pac def Wheeler Yuta

Jurrasic Express (c) def The Acclaimed

Thunder Rosa def Leyla Hirch (Title Eliminator)

Scorpio Sky def Sammy Guevara (c) (New TNT Champion)

NXT Roadblock Results (3/8/22):

Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo def Cora Jade & Raquel González (Semi-Finals: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic)

Fallon Henley def Tiffany Stratton

Grayson Waller def LA Knight (Last Man Standing Match)

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter (Semi-Finals: Dusty Tag Team Classic)

Imperium (c) vs MSK went to a no-contest (NXT Tag Title Match)

Dolph Ziggler def Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker (c) (New NXT Champion)

