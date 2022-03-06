Tags
AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Review: William Regal Debuts! CM Punk vs MJF Bloodbath w/ Wardlow ‘Swerve’; New AEW Women’s Championship
AEW Revolution 2022 is in the books. And to many, will remain in contention for PPV of the Year all thru 2022. William Regal made his AEW debut and is signed! Could he end up as the Manager for Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley? Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho in what to many, was Jericho’s best match in AEW. Wardlow wins the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match. He then turned against MJF and helped CM Punk what was an absolute bloodbath.
All the Champions retained their Titles. AEW did reveal an all-new Women’s Championship Title. Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland also signed his contract and is now All-Elite. Overall, an excellent PPV from top to bottom. But, WTF did Andrade do right before Sting splashed him thru 3 tables? Absolutely unacceptable. All this and much more is discussed during this AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Recap and Review, hosted by Don Tony. Enjoy the show!
Note: CM Punk’s Theme Music from AEW Revolution was his original music used in Ring Of Honor. You can check out ‘Miseria Cantare‘ performed by AFI here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9EcMH1FTOx0
====
AEW REVOLUTION 2022 PPV RESULTS:
- Hangman Adam Page (c) def Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)
- Sting, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara def Andrade El Ídolo, Matt Hardy, & Isiah Kassidy
- Jon Moxley def Bryan Danielson
- Britt Baker (c) def Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Championship)
- CM Punk def MJF (Dog Collar Match)
- Jade Cargill (c) def Tay Conti (TBS Championship)
- Wardlow def Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks & Christian Cage (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match)
- Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) def Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly and Young Bucks (Tag Team Championship)
- Eddie Kingston def Chris Jericho
- Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews) def Pac, Penta Oscuro & Erick Redbeard (Buy-In Match)
- Hook def QT Marshall (Buy-In Match)
- Leyla Hirsch def Kris Statlander (Buy-In Match)
