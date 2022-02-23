Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep124) 2/23/22: Pat McAfee Shoots On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE; AEW Signs Buddy Matthews (Murphy); AEW Dynamite + NXT Recaps
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/23/2022) hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com).
Topics Discussed (Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Opening thoughts on AEW Dynamite
- 2:39 Buddy Matthews (Murphy) signs with AEW, makes debut & joins the House Of Black
- 5:49 Thoughts and prayers for Bryan Clark (Adam Bomb), who’s Mom passed away
- 7:08 Pat McAfee shoots on Cody Rhodes returning to WWE
- 10:40 Flashback April 2021: Cody Rhodes claims Pat McAfee is looking for a job with AEW
- 16:05 WWE should have Cody Rhodes’ return the night after WrestleMania 38 on Raw
- 16:52 Dynamite Hour 1 recap
- 20:30 Random observation: Does AEW ever run instant replays during Dynamite?
- 21:51 Tony Khan trying to push a narrative that AEW is not NOT a sports entertainment company?
- 24:20 AEW Battle Royal on Dynamite: Great for live attendance, not so much for home viewers
- 31:30 Storytime with Hangman Page spoiled by Bobby Fish’ mouth
- 36:12 Storytime with MJF: Making the Anti-Semitic Plainview High School Football Team
- 47:20 Penta Dark returns, wins with a fruit rollup
- 52:18 Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho set for Revolution PPV
- 56:14 Dynamite Hour 2 Recap
- 1:02:32 AEW Rampage 2/25 & Dynamite 3/2 previews
- 1:03:41 NXT 2.0 recap
- 1:04:37 Thoughts on Nikkita Lyons NXT debut, Dante Chen, Lash Legend
- 1:14:00 Level Up 2/25 + NXT 3/1 preview: Dunne vs Hayes / GUNTHER vs Sikoa / Ziggler & Roode vs Ciampa & Breakker
- 1:15:05 Ratings: AEW Rampage 2/18 + AEW is about to get Swerved
- 1:18:56 WWE planning Women’s Raw/SmackDown crossover with NXT
- 1:21:05 Upper Deck launches AEW Keith Lee trading card
- 1:23:44 The Don Tony Show w/Jason Solomonster THU 2/24/22 at 8:05PM!
- 1:25:23 Q&A + Show close
AEW Dynamite Results (2/23/22):
- Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish win Tag Team Battle Royale (Added to 3-Way Tag Title Match at Revolution)
- Penta El Zero Miedo & PAC def Malakai Black and Brody King
- Ricky Starks def 10 (Face Of The Revolution Qualifier)
- Jade Cargill (c) def The Bunny (TBS Title Match)
- Bryan Danielson def Daniel Garcia
NXT 2.0 Results (2/22/22):
- Grayson Waller def LA Knight
- Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray def Lash Legend & Amari Miller (Round 1: Dusty Tag Team Classic)
- Duke Hudson def Dante Chen
- Cameron Grimes def Trick Williams
- Nikkita Lyons def Kayla Inlay
- Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter def Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley (Round 1: Dusty Tag Team Classic)
- Dolph Ziggler def Tommaso Ciampa (#1 Contenders Match)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- A special episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ with guest Jason Solomonster will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 27, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 28, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 29, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 30, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
====
