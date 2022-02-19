WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Review: Brock Lesnar Regains WWE Championship; Lita vs Becky Lynch; Roman Reigns vs Goldberg; Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins At WrestleMania 38?

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar: ‘Title For Title’ set for WrestleMania 38. Seeds planted are leading to Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Which means, Steve Austin vs Kevin Owens is all but a lock to happen. And who was The Miz teasing to appear at 2/21/22 WWE Raw? Many think it could be Cody Rhodes. Our live audience mentioned Logan Paul. We discuss these scenarios and much more during your WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Recap and Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com).

====

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 RESULTS: REY MYSTERIO def THE MIZ (Kickoff Match)

ROMAN REIGNS def GOLDBERG (WWE Universal Championship)

BIANCA BELAIR def LIV MORGAN, RHEA RIPLEY, BIANCA BELAIR, DOUDROP, NIKKI A.S.H and ALEXA BLISS (Elimination Chamber Match, Faces Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38)

RONDA ROUSEY and NAOMI def CHARLOTTE FLAIR and SONYA DEVILLE

DREW MCINTYRE def MADCAP MOSS (Falls Count Anywhere)

BECKY LYNCH (c) def LITA (Raw Women’s Championship)

BROCK LESNAR def BOBBY LASHLEY, SETH ROLLINS, AUSTIN THEORY, RIDDLE and AJ STYLES (Elimination Chamber Match and NEW WWE Champion)

Note: The Usos vs Viking Raiders was scrapped due to time constraints.

CLICK HERE to listen to WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REVIEW online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REVIEW CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REVIEW

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2022 REVIEW CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT?

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)