The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP12) 2/20/22: Undertaker 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame; Bobby Lashley Injured, Off WrestleMania 38; The Miz / Logan Paul Rumors
Running Time: 1 Hours 39 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 Show open
- 1:37 When Worlds Collide: Jason Solomonster joins DT for a special episode 2/24/22 8:05PM.
- 4:28 Bobby Lashley injured, needs shoulder surgery and will likely be off WrestleMania 38
- 10:24 With Lashley injury, WWE escapes criticism for Brock Lesnar regaining WWE Championship
- 14:06 With Lashley injury, who does Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania 38?
- 16:14 If WWE has no interest with Brandi Rhodes, why isn’t she trying to negotiate a new deal with AEW?
- 21:13 Undertaker announced for 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame
- 26:17 Should Undertaker go into 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame alone with no other inductees?
- 30:06 Who does Don Tony want, and who should induct Undertaker into WWE Hall Of Fame?
- 36:52 The $144 ESPN Blu-Ray set DT almost threw away
- 40:40 Live Q&A: Cody vs Orton Feud.. Riddle: Future WWE Champion; Respect for Madcap Moss
- 42:50 Live Q&A: What wrestler would you want to meet that you’ve never met before?
- 45:27 Live Q&A: Should MITB return at WrestleMania.. Cody leaving AEW is not a storyline
- 50:34 Rumor: The Miz and Logan Paul vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38
- 55:12 Ring Of Honor? Tony Khan teasing a major surprise for AEW but didn’t mention a ‘forbidden door’
- 59:17 Live Q&A: Lack of buzz for AEW Champion Hangman page.. Why the Baron Corbin hate?
- 1:06:26 Live Q&A: Brock vs Roman at WM38: Who Wins?.. Should NXT 2.0 remain on USA Network?
- 1:14:56 Shout out to former ECW/MLW ring announcer: Steven DeAngelis
- 1:20:04 Live Q&A: NXT 2.0 returning to house shows.. Bret Hart: Better heel or babyface?
- 1:26:39 DT wants some DaMandyz Donutz.. Remembering Daffney and Nicole Bass (RIP)
- 1:29:20 Live Q&A: Tony Khan addicted to Social Media?
- 1:30:41 Live Q&A: EC3 & Adam Scherr launching a new wrestling promotion
- 1:32:08 Reason why WWF originally brought in Nicole Bass
- 1:35:20 Show close
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- A special episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ with guest Jason Solomonster will air Thursday February 24, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 26, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 27, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
