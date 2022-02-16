Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep123) 2/16/22: Full Story And Reasons Why Cody & Brandi Rhodes Quit AEW For WWE | Dynamite 2/16/22 + NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Results
A story that has sent shockwaves throughout AEW. Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes have left All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Both appear to be on the fast track to a WWE return including WrestleMania 38. Their contracts expired in December; and many (here too) previously tried to discuss the Cody Rhodes ‘Free Agent’ story. Sadly, those heavily biased towards AEW shot it down labeling everyone sh*t stirrers. While those angry birds try to spin this story, we’ll take an unbiased look at what happened, why it happened, and the sobering message it sends to AEW staff, wrestlers and fans.
-
0:00 Show open; Cody & Brandi Rhodes leave AEW for a return to WWE
-
17:19 Tony Khan needs to avoid the mistakes that Dixie Carter made with TNA Wrestling
-
22:48 AEW supporters getting a crash course about AEW contracts vs WWE contracts
-
27:47 Meetings between WWE, Cody and Brandi Rhodes already in full force
-
30:43 Tony Khan realizing anyone in AEW could leave for better opportunities
-
44:36 Cody and Brandi Rhodes at WrestleMania 38? DT has an idea that could happen
-
49:05 Wade Keller with the bottom barrel comment: ‘Nobody within AEW liked Brandi Rhodes’
-
59:34 Jake Hager in phenomenal shape & Chris Jericho is not far behind
-
1:04:26 Despite hundreds of releases, pro wrestlers will ALWAYS try to sign with WWE
-
1:15:45 It’s about time: WWE replaces 205 Live with a new show: NXT Level Up
-
1:22:42 Santos Escobar with a cool tribute to Eddie Guerrero
-
1:23:49 NXT Vengeance Day 2/15/22 recap
-
1:29:21 AEW Dynamite 2/16/22 recap
-
1:56:35 Matt Hardy on 2/16 Dynamite was a big mistake
-
1:57:53 AEW Rampage 2/18/22 & Dynamite 2/23/22 previews
-
1:59:25 Updated lineup: AEW Revolution PPV + show close
-
Bryan Danielson def Lee Moriarty
-
Wardlow def Max Caster (Face Of The Revolution Qualifier)
-
Santana & Ortiz def – Chris Jericho and Jake Hager
-
Thunder Rosa def Mercedes Martinez (No DQ)
-
Sammy Guevara (c) def Darby Allin (TNT Title)
-
Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo (Weaponized Steel Cage Match)
-
Toxic Attraction (c) def Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match)
-
Carmelo Hayes (c) def Cameron Grimes (North American Championship Match)
-
Creed Brothers def MSK (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament Final)
-
Bron Breakker (c) def Santos Escobar (NXT Championship)
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/16/22 Episode 121 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/16/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/16/22 Episode 123
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/16/22 Episode 123
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
====
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 17, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your PPV review of ‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2022’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 3:30PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 22, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 23, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
-
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)