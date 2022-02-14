Breakfast Soup RAW 02/14/2022: WWE Raw Review | WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Predictions | Alexa Bliss Added To Chamber Match | RIP Referee Mickie Jay Henson (59)

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 30 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed (Time stamps):

0:00 Show open; Riddle goes Animal House; & the song is really called The Riddle Song Lullaby!

3:31 Former WWE & WCW referee Mickie Jay Henson passes away (59)

7:01 Final Raw (2/14/22) before Elimination Chamber recap and review

9:40 The ‘Trade’ between SmackDown (received Big E) & Raw (???) is about to be completed

12:22 Alexa Bliss added to the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match

20:46 Reggie finally turns on Dana Brooke and regains WWE 24/7 Championship

25:13 Yes, Brock Lesnar knows how to take a selfie!

32:16 Tommaso Ciampa appears on Raw to further feud with Dolph Ziggler

37:37 Kevin Owens vs Steve Austin? WWE sends another WrestleMania ‘feeler’ to Steve Austin (Fightful Report)

46:56 Becky Lynch vs Lita Contract Signing with more WrestleMania seeds planted

50:07 Rhea Ripley wrestles a fun 44 minutes on Raw (in a losing effort)

56:45 WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Predictions

58:23 EC: Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

59:22 EC: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

1:00:23 EC: The Usos (c) vs Viking Raiders

1:01:16 EC: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita

1:03:37 EC: Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

1:05:00 EC: Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Alexa Bliss

1:09:57 EC: Roman Reigns (c) vs Goldberg

1:12:55 EC: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory vs Riddle vs AJ Styles

1:21:52 The Week In Ratings: AEW, WWE & Impact Wrestling

1:23:06 Better opportunity for CM Punk in 2022: WWE or AEW?

1:26:10 Could and should MVP turn on Bobby Lashley + show close

WWE Raw Results (2/14/22):

Street Profits def Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Damian Priest (c) def AJ Styles (US Title Match)

Omos def Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin

Bianca Belair won Gauntlet Match (Enters last in Elimination Chamber Match)

Reggie def Dana Brooke (c) (New 24/7 Champion)

Alpha Academy def Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins def Randy Orton

WWE Main Event Results (2/14/22):

Tommaso Ciampa def T-Bar

Veer Mahaan def Apollo Crews

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/14/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/14/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/14/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/14/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air February 15, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air February 16, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 17, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your PPV review of ‘WWE Elimination Chamber 2022’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 3:30PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 19, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 20, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 21, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)