Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW 02/7/2022: WWE Raw Review; WWE Shooshes Kurt Angle; Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Announced; Keith Lee + Mia Yim Get Married; 2K22 Video Game News
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 37 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics discussed (Time stamps):
- 0:00 WWE Raw 2/7/22 review
- 1:46 Kevin Owens cheered big by live WWE audience is something that has been building for weeks
- 6:40 Entertaining night for MVP, but Bobby Lashley was more like ‘The Almighty Mumble Mouth’
- 13:38 Becky Lynch & Lita confrontation building to Elimination Chamber was excellent
- 16:27 With all the recent cuts, WWE creative is focused on building quality over quantity
- 23:03 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match announced to determine Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania opponent
- 29:10 What is missing from the Alexa Bliss ‘Anger Management’ segments? Dr Shelby
- 38:45 RKBro vs Alpha Academy ‘Quiz Bowl’ was much better than many expected
- 50:05 Reggie and Dana Brooke tease a romantic kiss on Raw
- 52:24 WrestleMania 38 fantasy match idea: Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny
- 59:08 Video sneak peek at WWE 2K22 featuring the current roster, legends and hall of famers
- 1:04:43 Shoosh: WWE creative pulls the plug on a Kurt Angle return – for now
- 1:17:33 Veer Mahaan (retro pic included) is on his way to Raw!
- 1:19:21 Congratulations to Keith Lee & Mia Yim who married over the weekend!
- 1:21:04 Ratings News: Impact Wrestling tanks; double digit drops for AEW Dynamite & Rampage
- 1:22:23 NXT 2/8/22 preview on Syfy; Women’s title match to air commercial-free
- 1:23:40 Attempting to reassure anxious fans that Big E will be fine and regain the Title in 2022
- 1:30:48 Podcast Forbidden Door kicked open: Special Guest Jason Solomonster joins Don Tony on 2/24/22
- 1:32:20 Show close
WWE Raw Results (2/7/2022):
- RKBro def Alpha Academy (Quiz Bowl)
- Alpha Academy def Street Profits
- AJ Styles def Damian Priest (Championship Contenders Match)
- Dominik Mysterio def The Miz
- Bianca Belair def Nikki A.S.H
- Kevin Owens def Austin Theory
- Doudrop def Liv Morgan
- Riddle def Seth Rollins by DQ
- Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens def RKBro
WWE Main Event Results (2/7/2022):
- Veer def T-Bar
- Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/7/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/7/2022
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 2/7/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/7/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 02/7/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 8, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 9, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 10, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 12, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 13, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 14, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)