Q&A w/ Don Tony 2/3/22: Shane McMahon WWE Story ‘Highly Exaggerated’ | Undertaker / 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame | Goldberg vs Roman Reigns At Elimination Chamber?

Q&A With Don Tony (EP55) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 1 Hour 38 Minutes.

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

0:00 Show opening

6:13 Goldberg vs Roman Reigns for Universal Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia?

10:43 As long as lucrative deals and attendance remain, WWE can sweep crappy creative under the rug

17:06 WWE grosses over One Billion Dollars in revenue for 2021; their highest in history

22:00 Here’s hoping Lita’s return to WWE ring is more than a nice Saudi Arabia payday

24:09 Another WWE Conference Call with Investors; and once again no questions or concern about Triple H

26:10 The truth about what happened with Shane McMahon and WWE

34:25 WWE made the right decision if they went with Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens instead of Shane McMahon at WrestleMania

36:30 Thoughts on 2/2/22 AEW Dynamite rating (MJF vs CM Punk) dropping 14% to 965K

40:25 Final thoughts on Brian Kendrick ‘apology’ issued after AEW pulls his Dynamite match

44:55 After all these years, Don Tony is now a Matt Cardona fan

52:55 Member Topics: DT vs Karen’s; Goldberg in July; AEW $50 Street Fighter Shirts

1:03:32 Undertaker to headline 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame?

1:10:02 Would Batista prefer to go in 2022 WWE HOF (w/Undertaker) or 2023 HOF w/The Rock?

1:11:11 Will WWE announce Undertaker in 2022 HOF while in Saudi Arabia for Elimination Chamber?

1:12:36 Don Tony Show 2/5/22 preview; member chat discussion

1:26:03 Looking at (but not looking forward to) Goldberg / Roman Reigns build on SmackDown

1:30:27 WrestleMania Rumor we find hard to believe: Randy Orton vs Riddle for WWE Championship

1:32:35 Show close





CLICK HERE to listen to Q&A w/ DON TONY (#55) 2/3/2022 online. RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#55) 2/3/2022 CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#55) 2/3/2022 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#55) 2/3/2022 CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of Q&A w/ DON TONY (#55) 2/3/2022

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 6, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 7, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 8, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 9, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 10, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

====

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)