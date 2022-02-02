Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep121) 2/2/22: AEW Dynamite Review: CM Punk vs MJF: A True Dusty Classic | Spanky Gets Spanked | NXT 2/1/22 Results & Rating
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- 0:00 CM Punk and MJF put on a true ‘Dusty Classic’ + opening thoughts on 2/2/22 AEW Dynamite
- 10:23 After weeks of teasing, Wardlow does not turn on MJF: Acceptable slow burn or wasted opportunity?
- 13:19 Should Tony Khan enjoy all the AEW debut click bait of released WWE Stars but don’t appear?
- 20:45 AEW has their Gunther Stark moment and didn’t vet Brian Kendrick’s history
- 29:03 Spanky is spanked. Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW Dynamite match after 2011 antisemitic video resurfaces
- 44:44 Brian Kendrick apology: Was it Sincere? Or did he just pull a Hulk Hogan?
- 54:28 AEW Dynamite 2/2/22 recap and review
- 55:03 Bryan Danielson makes an offer to Jon Moxley that AEW fans do not want Mox to refuse
- 1:01:38 Message to Brandi Rhodes: Fans truly want you to “Shut The Fu** Up!” and stay off TV
- 1:10:30 Adam Cole’s answer to gain respect he deserves from AEW fans? Beating Evil Uno on Rampage 😂
- 1:13:56 Hangman Page vs Lance Archer: Texas Death Match for AEW World TItle set for 2/9/22 Dynamite
- 1:16:14 Closing thoughts on CM Punk vs MJF; a match Jim Cornette will highly approve!
- 1:29:32 AEW Rampage 2/4/22 and Dynamite 2/9/22 previews
- 1:31:14 Upper Deck announces AEW Spectrum Trading Card Set
- 1:33:30 NXT 2.0 2/1/22 recap and 2/8/22 preview (five matches announced)
- 1:43:44 Captain Obvious: “Women’s Dusty Classic delayed due to a lack of female tag teams”
- 1:45:24 Impact Wrestling 2/3/22 preview
- 1:47:29 The Briscoes announced as the first inductees to Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame
- 1:52:10 Quick flash back to TNA 10/10/10, goofy gimmicks and DT’s 2 Acclaimed Raps
- 2:08:30 This Week In Ratings: AEW, NXT Impact Wrestling and WWE + Show close
====
AEW Dynamite Results (2/2/22):
- Jon Moxley def Wheeler Yuta
- Brody King & Malakai Black def PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo
- Nyla Rose def Ruby Soho
- CM Punk def MJF
NXT 2.0 Results (2/1/22):
- Imperium (Gunther, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creed Brothers)
- Raquel Gonzalez def Cora Jade
- Sarray def Kayla Inlay
- Joe Gacy def LA Knight
- Wendy Choo def Amari Miller
- Andre Chase def Draco Anthony
- Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)
====
CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121 online
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!
====
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 6, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 7, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 8, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 9, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
-
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)