Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep121) 2/2/22: AEW Dynamite Review: CM Punk vs MJF: A True Dusty Classic | Spanky Gets Spanked | NXT 2/1/22 Results & Rating

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (2/2/2022) hosted by Don Tony a n d p r e s e n t e d b y Blue Wire ( w w w . b l u e w i r e p o d s . c o m ) .

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 CM Punk and MJF put on a true ‘Dusty Classic’ + opening thoughts on 2/2/22 AEW Dynamite

10:23 After weeks of teasing, Wardlow does not turn on MJF: Acceptable slow burn or wasted opportunity?

13:19 Should Tony Khan enjoy all the AEW debut click bait of released WWE Stars but don’t appear?

20:45 AEW has their Gunther Stark moment and didn’t vet Brian Kendrick’s history

29:03 Spanky is spanked. Brian Kendrick pulled from AEW Dynamite match after 2011 antisemitic video resurfaces

44:44 Brian Kendrick apology: Was it Sincere? Or did he just pull a Hulk Hogan?

54:28 AEW Dynamite 2/2/22 recap and review

55:03 Bryan Danielson makes an offer to Jon Moxley that AEW fans do not want Mox to refuse

1:01:38 Message to Brandi Rhodes: Fans truly want you to “Shut The Fu** Up!” and stay off TV

1:10:30 Adam Cole’s answer to gain respect he deserves from AEW fans? Beating Evil Uno on Rampage 😂

1:13:56 Hangman Page vs Lance Archer: Texas Death Match for AEW World TItle set for 2/9/22 Dynamite

1:16:14 Closing thoughts on CM Punk vs MJF; a match Jim Cornette will highly approve!

1:29:32 AEW Rampage 2/4/22 and Dynamite 2/9/22 previews

1:31:14 Upper Deck announces AEW Spectrum Trading Card Set

1:33:30 NXT 2.0 2/1/22 recap and 2/8/22 preview (five matches announced)

1:43:44 Captain Obvious: “Women’s Dusty Classic delayed due to a lack of female tag teams”

1:45:24 Impact Wrestling 2/3/22 preview

1:47:29 The Briscoes announced as the first inductees to Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame

1:52:10 Quick flash back to TNA 10/10/10, goofy gimmicks and DT’s 2 Acclaimed Raps

2:08:30 This Week In Ratings: AEW, NXT Impact Wrestling and WWE + Show close ==== AEW Dynamite Results (2/2/22): Jon Moxley def Wheeler Yuta

Brody King & Malakai Black def PAC & Penta El Zero Miedo

Nyla Rose def Ruby Soho

CM Punk def MJF NXT 2.0 Results (2/1/22): Imperium (Gunther, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def Diamond Mine (Roderick Strong & Creed Brothers)

Raquel Gonzalez def Cora Jade

Sarray def Kayla Inlay

Joe Gacy def LA Knight

Wendy Choo def Amari Miller

Andre Chase def Draco Anthony

Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa def Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde)

====

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121 online

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 2/2/22 Episode 121

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

====

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 6, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 7, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 8, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 9, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy DT a Cuppa Coffee ☕? Visit https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)