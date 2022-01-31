Tags
Related Posts
Share This
Breakfast Soup RAW 01/31/2022: WWE Raw Recap | Ronda Rousey Raw Return | Lita vs Becky Lynch & Bobby Lashley WWE Title Defense Set For Elimination Chamber
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 47 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics discussed (Time stamps):
- 0:00 Some liked it, some hated it. A very diverse fan reaction to 2022 WWE Royal Rumble
- 11:09 Latest fake, agenda driven news: Shane McMahon ‘receives major heat’ from Royal Rumble
- 15:30 DT/Mish WrestleMania 38 match ideas: Kurt Angle vs Chad Gable or ‘Gable vs Gable’
- 19:50 WWE Raw 1/31/22 recap and review
- 24:56 WWE plants major WrestleMania 38 seeds for Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens on Raw
- 29:46 Bobby Lashley to defend WWE Championship inside Elimination Chamber
- 34:48 Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles & Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley set for Elimination Chamber Match
- 39:09 Lita vs Becky Lynch for WWE Raw Women’s Championship set for Elimination Chamber
- 43:02 Ronda Rousey returns to Raw, gets into it with Becky Lynch, will appear on 2/4/22 SmackDown
- 46:25 Charlotte Flair is the ideal opponent against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38
- 49:10 Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns confirmed for WrestleMania 38 with a Championship twist teased
- 51:35 Many fans want to see Omos to challenge Bobby Lashley for WWE Championship at WrestleMania
- 57:56: Could Alexa Bliss end up tearing the head off the fake Lilly Doll?
- 1:00:09 Condolences to Shotzi Blackheart, whose Dad passed away
- 1:10:00 Pondering what the Women’s Match will be at Elimination Chamber
- 1:12:48 Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles have a fun match on Raw
- 1:15:40 ‘Forbidden Door’ ideas involving a WWE star showing up on Impact Wrestling
- 1:20:26 Impact Wrestling’s ratings rebound continues: Up 130% and six straight weeks of growth
- 1:24:40 The Month in Ratings for January 2022: WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling
- 1:28:07 AEW Dynamite 2/2/22 preview
- 1:28:52 Matt Hardy confirms what The Family felt all along: Jeff Hardy was burned out & NOT under the influence
- 1:39:25 Winner of YouTube 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Predictions Contest and show close
WWE Raw Results (1/31/2022):
- Rhea Ripley def Nikki A.S.H
- The Miz def Dominik Mysterio
- Austin Theory def Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
- Angelo Dawkins def Dolph Ziggler
- Chad Gable def Riddle (Scooter Race)
- Riddle def Otis (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
- Bianca Belair def Carmella
- AJ Styles def Rey Mysterio (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
WWE Main Event Results (1/31/2022):
- Veer Mahaan def Akira Tozawa
- Liv Morgan def Doudrop
📺Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/31/22):
- WWE SmackDown 1/28/22: 2,217,000 (-1.7%)
- AEW Rampage 1/28/22: 601K (+1.2%)
- Impact Wrestling 1/20/22: 182K (+44.4%)
- AEW Dynamite 1/26/22: 1,100,000 (+6.6%)
- NXT 2.0 1/25/22: 593K (+1.1%)
- WWE Raw 1/24/22: 1,766,000 (+9.2%)
CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/31/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/31/2022
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/31/2022
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air Tuesday February 1, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday February 2, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday February 3, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday February 6, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday February 7, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
====
CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:
- CLICK HERE FOR PANDORA
- CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER
- CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES
- CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN
- CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO
- CLICK HERE FOR APPLE & ANDROID APPS
- CLICK HERE FOR DON TONY MERCHANDISE!
====
SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/dontonyd
- Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/dontony
- Facebook: https://facebook.com/dontonyshow
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/dontonyshow
- YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/dontony
- Website: http://www.dontony.com
- Business Contact: dontony@dontony.com
Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!
Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony
OR
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony
DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL
CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL
=================
REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).
By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.
Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.
You can join the family for as little as $2!
CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!
===============
Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:
- ‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers
- Brandon Foley
- Adam Garcia
- Alvaro Cornejo
- Aaron Kloss
- Alton Ehia
- Andrew 914
- Anthony Smith
- Billy Taylor
- Bob O Mac
- Brandon Blake-Scott
- Brandon McIntire
- Brent Webster
- Bruno Caamano
- Bud Ardis
- Chris Henry
- Chris Lumnah
- CJ Uehara
- CM Black Pixels
- Crisis In The Toyverse
- D Boy Gentleman
- D’Quincy Rawls
- Derek Brewer
- Dexter Kubi
- Edward Vary
- Ernesto DiFenza
- ErockV1
- Garcia Akane
- George Morris
- Hassan AL-Hashmi
- Ian
- Jacob Esten
- James Diehl
- James Gruesome
- James Hollins
- James Moss
- Jason Pratt
- Jeffrey Collins
- Joe Punches
- John Garcia
- Johnny Morin
- Jonathan Hernandez
- Joseph Nykoluk
- Jude
- Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice
- Kenneth Hewlett
- Kressman
- Lee Friel
- Larry Traylor
- Lyndsay Neale
- Mark Israel
- Matt Dasindavid
- Matt Ragan
- Michael Cuomo
- Michael Westphal
- Montez Sesley
- Murrell Coombes Jr
- Nia
- Phatty 316
- Ray Gomez
- Rob Ace
- Rob From Nashville
- ROCKED
- Roger Rubio
- Ryback’s Personal Chef
- Russell Zavala
- Scott Taylor
- Seth Washington
- Steve Szczepaniak
- Steven DeSanta
- Sub Zero Comics
- Super Dickk
- ‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers
- Tim Everhardt
- Timothy Keel
- Trevor Badger
- Whisperer Rob
- Tommy Pockesci
- Whisperer Rob
SPONSORS
- SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!
- SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)