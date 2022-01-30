The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP9) 1/30/22: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins At Elimination Chamber? | Austin 3:16: 1998 vs 2022 | RIP Dr Johnny Fever (81)

Hosted by Don Tony

‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire (https://www.bluewirepods.com/podcasts) is a live chat and call-in show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non-wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. This was another fun episode with lots of live calls and chat conversation. Topics discussed: Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Show opening

3:32 DT explains why Big E being moved to SmackDown makes total sense

8:23 WWE should have Brock Lesnar tease his WrestleMania opponent decision for two weeks

10:02 Taking note of others who wasn’t at Royal Rumble (Finn Balor, NXT) & click bait (ie: Kairi Sane)

12:17 Paige should not have appeared in Royal Rumble match unless she can return full time

13:15 DT explains why Ronda Rousey has to face Charlotte at WrestleMania 38

19:02 Reggie briefly causes some controversy on Twitter

24:00 Why wasn’t Xia Li in the Royal Rumble?

28:37 DT impersonations: Kermit The Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzy Bear, Hank Hill, Captain Lenny?

33:34 RIP Dr Johnny Fever, DT pays tribute to WKRP and a Poll for everyone: Jennifer or Bailey?

50:27 Vince McMahon’s Mom (Grandmother to Stephanie & Shane) passes away at 101 years old

53:09 Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst (RIP) dies at 30 due to suicide

54:50 Awesome news for New York & hopefully soon elsewhere: Covid-19 cases down 90% in one month

1:04:30 DT explains why he’s a big fan of NXT 2.0 (Warning: Expect the analogy of all analogies)

1:11:45 DT reveals the one item every news outlet & podcaster who reports negative NXT 2.0 news has in common

1:13:48 How would they be repackaged if The Briscoes ever signed with WWE

1:15:42 In 1998, Austin 3:16 would stun his boss’ ass. In 2021, Austin 3:16 would tweet his boss’ ass

1:17:59 It’s hard to defend critics of WWE business the night after WWE draws 45K at Royal Rumble

1:22:01 DT defends wrestling websites that click bait and hype arguments based in bullsh**?

1:27:09 Predicting how Vince McMahon’s biggest haters will react when he passes away

1:31:18 Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins No DQ rematch for Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber?

1:34:26 The #1 reason why WWE won’t do Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

1:42:16 Showing love for ReviewBrah, little vintage Mets convo & show close Enjoy the show! ☕

