WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Review: Brock Lesnar Loses WWE Championship But Wins Royal Rumble | Ronda Rousey Wins Rumble! | Bad Bunny + Shane McMahon Return!

BOBBY LASHLEY regains WWE CHAMPIONSHIP as PAUL HEYMAN screws BROCK LESNAR and reunites with ROMAN REIGNS. However, by the end of the evening, BROCK would have the last laugh. RONDA ROUSEY makes her return and stamps her ticket to WRESTLEMANIA 38! Surprise returns by DREW MCINTYRE, SHANE MCMAHON, BAD BUNNY, and even IVORY, who is looking good at 60 years old! A nice moment when SARAH LOGAN returned and shared a smile with her former RIOTT SQUAD partner LIV MORGAN.

Despite the click bait teased on YouTube, no appearances by any AEW wrestlers. BAYLEY, PAIGE, XIA LI, ASUKA, ELIAS were not there. TOMMASO CIAMPA, PETE DUNNE, LA KNIGHT nor any other NXT stars were there. Worst of all, VEER did not appear. And, we had a pyrotechnics incident where the WRESTLEMANIA SIGN caught on fire. DT shows video of that incident around ten minutes into the show.

All this and more are discussed during this WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 RECAP and REVIEW hosted by DON TONY and brought to you by BLUE WIRE (). Enjoy the show!

==== WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2022 RESULTS 01/29/2022: SETH ROLLINS def ROMAN REIGNS (c) by DQ (Universal Championship)

RONDA ROUSEY wins WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

BECKY LYNCH (c) def DOUDROP (Raw Women’s Championship)

BOBBY LASHLEY def BROCK LESNAR (c) (New WWE Champion)

EDGE and BETH PHOENIX def THE MIZ and MARYSE

BROCK LESNAR wins MEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH

