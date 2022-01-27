Q&A w/ Don Tony 1/27/22: 1970’s Flashback: When Wrestling Magazines Posted Home Addresses of Child Pen Pals; AEW Signs Danhausen; MLB Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Q&A With Don Tony (EP54) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 2 Hours 10 Minutes.

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): 0:00 Show open 1:40 DT makes a great counterpoint about claims AEW will let contracts expire to resolve the bloating roster problem 8:38 Don Tony’s honest thoughts about Danhausen signing with All Elite Wrestling 17:19 Not only does Don Tony now enjoy Jim Cornette’s Podcasts, but so does DT’s fiancé. 19:25 Lots of buzz about Shane McMahon in 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Match AND more! 27:25 Disappointing health update from the Matriarch of the DT household 30:05 Looking back at 70’s Wrestling Magazines posting home addresses of preteen wrestling pen pals 40:50 DT explains why some older stars will remain in NXT 2.0 47:46 After trending on Twitter 1/26/22, Johnny Gargano comments on returning to wrestling 52:13 Mercedes Martinez will be the next fans will now claim MIA from AEW TV (weeks after we noticed) 54:27 Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston at AEW Revolution? 57:12 AEW Dynamite 1/26/22 rating increases and continues the streak across AEW, WWE/NXT & Impact 1:02:05 Looking at the Insane prices AEW and Upper Deck are charging for AEW signed photos 1:28:30 Thoughts on 2022 MLB Hall Of Fame voting & why it’s seriously hurting support for the game 1:36:39 Early preview of the 2023 thru 2026 MLB Hall Of Fame Balloting (First Year Eligible) 1:44:16 DT breaks down excellent interview between Sports Business Journal and Nick Khan 1:52:58 Another interview w/Nick Khan & once again Triple H ‘demotion’ alleged by others is not a topic. 1:58:59 Show close



