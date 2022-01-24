Breakfast Soup RAW 01/24/2022: WWE Raw Review; WWE Royal Rumble 2022 And Ronda Rousey Predictions (Including Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38)

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 47 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish Topics discussed (Time stamps): 0:00 Show opening

2:25 Controversy coming about Covid-19 that indirectly involves attending pro wrestling events

5:07 Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble; ‘big news’ The Family has discussed here since mid-December

10:54 WWE Raw 1/24/22 go home show (before Royal Rumble) recap and review

11:02 Maryse’s Birthday Celebration and Edge & Beth Phoenix crashing the party was fun!

14:48 Becky Lynch / Doudrop confrontation was a decent build to their Royal Rumble match

22:43 WWE announces ‘The Most Stupendous WrestleMania Week’ Ever!

24:14 WWE stretching Alpha Academy vs RK-Bro ‘Challenges’ for 3 weeks leading to Elimination Chamber match

28:48 DT/Mish: Chad Gable is turning into Kurt Angle 2.0

37:50 Programming Note: DT’s 5000th Episode is scheduled to land on 2/27 or 2/28/22

40:42 WWE has hurt Damian Priest’s momentum going into 2022 with dumb DQ losses

50:11 Veer Mahan is coming to WWE Raw! 😜 But he may appear in Royal Rumble match first

55:32 Brock Lesnar (286) and Bobby Lashley (273) official ‘Weigh In’

1:05:28 As DT discussed last week, the final WWE Chapter for Roderick Strong is being written

1:08:06 WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Predictions

1:08:38 Becky Lynch (c) vs Doudrop (Raw Women’s Title)

1:10:55 Miz/Maryse vs Edge/Beth Phoenix

1:13:10 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

1:19:06 Women’s Royal Rumble Match + Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 38 predictions

1:26:18 Roman Reigns (c) vs Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

1:27:08 Brock Lesnar (c) vs Bobby Lashley (WWE Championship)

1:39:56 Latest AEW, WWE and Impact Wrestling ratings and Show Close WWE Raw Results (1/24/2022): Bianca Belair def Queen Zelina

Kevin Owens def Damian Priest (c) by DQ (United States Title Match)

Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke & Liv Morgan def Carmella, Nikki A.S.H. & Tamina

RK-Bro def Alpha Academy (Academic Challenge Round 1: Spelling Bee)

Randy Orton def Chad Gable

AJ Styles def Austin Theory

Dominik & Rey Mysterio def Street Profits WWE Main Event Results (1/24/2022): LA Knight def Cedric Alexander

T-Bar def Roderick Strong Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/24/22): AEW Rampage 1/21/22: 594K (+12.9%)

WWE SmackDown 1/21/22: 2,255,000 (+9.5%)

Impact Wrestling 1/20/22: 126K (+13.5%)

AEW Dynamite 1/19/22: 1,032,000 (+6.5%)

NXT 2.0 1/18/22: 587K (-9.2%)

WWE Raw 1/17/22: 1,617,000 (-1.1%)

=================

====

=================

===============

