The Don Tony Show 1/22/22: Bully Ray Owes Jon Moxley An Apology; IWC Trolls Summer Rae; AEW Teases Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley
Running Time: 2 Hours 10 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com)
-
0:00 Imagine if Twitter was around in 1993 when WWF/WWE ‘New Generation’ Era began
-
4:29 Road Dogg, meet the fringe part of IWC in massive withdrawal over NXT 2.0 and change
-
8:16 Forty Reasons why ‘WWE Officials disappointed with WWE NXT 2.0 since Sept ’21 rebranding is fake news
-
11:45 Will Nia Jax appear in the 2022 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match?
-
12:59 Lio Rush announces he is leaving AEW in Feb 2022
-
14:30 DT explains why he dislikes the #FreeAli IWC movement
-
16:54 Props to Impact Wrestling: 60% ratings increase across 5 straight weeks of growth
-
20:08 Looking at possible Royal Rumble surprises including Kevin Nash, Jeff Jarrett, Ronda Rousey?
-
23:39 WWE calls Summer Rae a legend and the lowest of IWC craving attention can’t help but throw it in her face
-
31:00 What’s is the worst DTKC Pro Wrestling discussion of all time? Check out 1/23/22 ‘The Sit-Down with Don Tony episode!
-
34:42 Rocky Romero Covid-19 positive but Trent Baretta wrestled on Rampage: Sloppy Shop hypocrisy?
-
42:05 AEW Rampage 1/21/22 recap
-
44:10 Is the end coming for Wheeler Yuta in Best Friends and AEW?
-
45:57 Jade Cargill and Anna Jay quiet naysayers (including DT) expecting a crappy Rampage Main Event
-
51:07 Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution? Seeds planted on AEW Rampage
-
1:01:59 WWE SmackDown 1/21/22 recap
-
1:02:50 2point0 (AEW) vs Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (WWE): Which pair annoys you more?
-
1:04:48 Sami Zayn staying with WWE
-
1:11:10 Xia Li returns and something about her entrance had Don Tony laughing
-
1:18:25 DT predicts who wins Lashley vs Lesnar, Men’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches
-
1:26:05 RIP Louie Anderson (68) and Meat Loaf (74)
-
1:34:17 Monday ‘Knight’ Raw or Friday ‘Knight’ SmackDown for LA Knight?
-
1:37:02 What is WWE TV future for Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong?
-
1:40:20 Now available: ’25 Years of Don Tony’ Shirts at www.dontonyshirts.com 👕
-
1:40:50 Bully Ray owes Jon Moxley an apology for his recent remarks
-
1:46:18 A serious raw discussion about decades long problems surrounding Tammy Sytch
-
2:01:21 Show close
====
=================
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 23, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 24, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 25, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 26, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 27, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your PPV recap and review of ‘WWE Royal Rumble 2022’ will air Saturday January 29, 2022 LIVE immediately following the PPV
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday February 5, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
====
====
