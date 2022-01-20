Q&A w/ Don Tony Live Stream 1/20/22; Bully Ray: Jon Moxley Should Have Apologized To AEW Fans (DT Says He Did); WWE 2K22 vs AEW Video Game & More

Q&A With Don Tony (EP53) (YouTube Members Only Live Stream) brought to you by Blue Wire (http://www.bluewirepods.com). Thank you to everyone who joined DT live. Lots of live Q&A with awesome topics of conversation. Running Time: 2 Hours 6 Minutes.

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

0:00 Show open

3:24 Bully Ray feels Jon Moxley should have apologized to wrestling fans (1/20/22 AEW return)

10:25 Jon Moxley and high-profile people understand how much words matter & can inspire millions

15:42 DT reflects on doing wrestling hotline and podcasts over the past 25 years

20:20 Who would you like Don Tony to have on as a video guest in the wrestling / podcast world?

27:58 DT still defends Conrad Thompson charging podcasters to be part of Starrcast

36:50 Sami Zayn signs a contract extension to remain with WWE

39:28 As predicted: DT brings up Lio Rush’ AEW absence and news sites suddenly ask the same

46:55 Besides Jon Moxley, it’s amazing how Killer Kross has transformed his body in two months

53:41 WWE abandons Gunther Stark trademark. WALTER will just be GUNTHER: And that’s fine

1:06:34 Don Tony shaves his armpits with an electric trimmer. FAIL

1:08:46 WWE 2K22 or AEW: Which video game are you most looking forward to play?

1:20:24 Anniversary of 1992 Royal Rumble (Ric Flair Winning WWF (WWE) Championship

1:26:30 Controversial story coming from Freedom of Information request about Covid-19 deaths?

1:34:06 Son of Paul Orndorff launches a pro wrestling podcast

1:37:31 Mustafa Ali not granted WWE release (a/o 1/20/22) and this may be a good thing

1:50:15 AEW Dynamite (1/19/22) scores an impressive rating

1:51:05 DT rant on Tammy Sytch coming on 1/22/22 episode of The Don Tony Show

1:56:25 DonTonyShirts.com Plug and Show Close



