Breakfast Soup RAW 01/10/2022: WWE Raw Review: Brock Lesnar / Bobby Lashley Face To Face; RIP Hurt Business – Again; RK-Bro LOSE Tag Team Titles

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): Opening thoughts on WWE 1/10/22 Raw 0:00

Coming Soon: Don Tony and Mish take the 2021 Paqui One Chip Challenge II 2:30

Disbanding The Hurt Business again on Raw was not necessary 7:15

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley killing it on the M.I.C. 9:35

Latest Hulk Hogan gem: Betty White (99) + Sidney Poitier (94) we’re vaccinated yet still died 14:25

WWE Raw (1/10/22) review 20:40

Alpha Academy def RK-Bro for Raw Tag Titles may lead to a rematch at Saudi Arabia 20:58

More names added for Men’s + Women’s Royal Rumble Matches 29:15

Once again, WWE hands Damian Priest another loss without being pinned 32:40

Recommended read: Big E Interview with Sports Illustrated 40:52

Cutting Edge with Beth Phoenix along with Miz + Maryse confrontation 43:39

Excellent ratings news: First time in a while AEW, WWE, NXT + Impact ALL increased for week 49:22

DT/Mish on Mickie James appearing in 2022 Royal Rumble 55:00

DT/Mish on who, realistically, will NOT appear at the Royal Rumble 1:00:30

Dispelling dopey reports Alexa Bliss was returning to Raw with a new look 😂 1:03:15

Alexa Bliss’ journey back to Raw, with a stop to a psychologist along the way 1:06:35

DT/Mish on who not under WWE contract could appear in the Royal Rumble 1:10:25

The split between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H is complete 1:19:00

Doudrop vs Becky Lynch for Raw Women’s Title set for Royal Rumble 1:29:12

Best wishes go out to Jim Ross who suffered a fall over the weekend 1:33:38

Roman Reigns addresses the pandemic to live WWE fans at house show 1:34:54

Show close 1:37:35



WWE Raw Results (1/10/2022): Alpha Academy def RK-Bro (New Raw Tag Team Champions)

Apollo Crews, Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode def Damian Priest and Street Profits

Seth Rollins def Big E

Omos def Nick Sanders

AJ Styles def Austin Theory by DQ

Doudrop def Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair (Faces Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble) WWE Main Event Results (1/10/2022): Tommaso Ciampa def T-Bar

Pete Dunne def Akira Tozawa Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/10/22): AEW Rampage 1/7/22: 588K (+29.8%)

WWE SmackDown 1/7/22: 2,271,000 (+534.4%)

Impact Wrestling 1/6/22: 104K (+26.8%)

AEW Dynamite 1/5/22: 1,010,000 975K (+3.6%)

NXT 2.0 1/4/22: 685K (+3.5%)

WWE Raw 1/3/22: 1,716,000 (+7.8%)

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/10/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/10/2022

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/10/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/10/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/10/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon” will air January 11, 2022 on Patreon Discord Channel LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 12, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 13, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 15, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 16, 2022 at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 17, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)