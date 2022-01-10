Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 01/10/2022: WWE Raw Review: Brock Lesnar / Bobby Lashley Face To Face; RIP Hurt Business – Again; RK-Bro LOSE Tag Team Titles
Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):
- Opening thoughts on WWE 1/10/22 Raw 0:00
- Coming Soon: Don Tony and Mish take the 2021 Paqui One Chip Challenge II 2:30
- Disbanding The Hurt Business again on Raw was not necessary 7:15
- Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley killing it on the M.I.C. 9:35
- Latest Hulk Hogan gem: Betty White (99) + Sidney Poitier (94) we’re vaccinated yet still died 14:25
- WWE Raw (1/10/22) review 20:40
- Alpha Academy def RK-Bro for Raw Tag Titles may lead to a rematch at Saudi Arabia 20:58
- More names added for Men’s + Women’s Royal Rumble Matches 29:15
- Once again, WWE hands Damian Priest another loss without being pinned 32:40
- Recommended read: Big E Interview with Sports Illustrated 40:52
- Cutting Edge with Beth Phoenix along with Miz + Maryse confrontation 43:39
- Excellent ratings news: First time in a while AEW, WWE, NXT + Impact ALL increased for week 49:22
- DT/Mish on Mickie James appearing in 2022 Royal Rumble 55:00
- DT/Mish on who, realistically, will NOT appear at the Royal Rumble 1:00:30
- Dispelling dopey reports Alexa Bliss was returning to Raw with a new look 😂 1:03:15
- Alexa Bliss’ journey back to Raw, with a stop to a psychologist along the way 1:06:35
- DT/Mish on who not under WWE contract could appear in the Royal Rumble 1:10:25
- The split between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H is complete 1:19:00
- Doudrop vs Becky Lynch for Raw Women’s Title set for Royal Rumble 1:29:12
- Best wishes go out to Jim Ross who suffered a fall over the weekend 1:33:38
- Roman Reigns addresses the pandemic to live WWE fans at house show 1:34:54
- Show close 1:37:35
WWE Raw Results (1/10/2022):
- Alpha Academy def RK-Bro (New Raw Tag Team Champions)
- Apollo Crews, Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode def Damian Priest and Street Profits
- Seth Rollins def Big E
- Omos def Nick Sanders
- AJ Styles def Austin Theory by DQ
- Doudrop def Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair (Faces Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble)
WWE Main Event Results (1/10/2022):
- Tommaso Ciampa def T-Bar
- Pete Dunne def Akira Tozawa
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/10/22):
- AEW Rampage 1/7/22: 588K (+29.8%)
- WWE SmackDown 1/7/22: 2,271,000 (+534.4%)
- Impact Wrestling 1/6/22: 104K (+26.8%)
- AEW Dynamite 1/5/22: 1,010,000 975K (+3.6%)
- NXT 2.0 1/4/22: 685K (+3.5%)
- WWE Raw 1/3/22: 1,716,000 (+7.8%)
