The Don Tony Show 1/8/22: WWE Impacts The Forbidden Door: Mickie James In Royal Rumble! Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins; Sasha Banks Injured, Out 2 Months

Running Time: 2 Hours 56 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps):

Show open 0:00

Remembering Tim Arson (aka ECW Zombie) who passed away seven years ago 3:32

Cody Rhodes off AEW Battle Of The Belts due to ‘Covid protocol’ 6:08

AEW announces TNT Interim Title (so Sammy doesn’t lose to Dustin + a Title for Title’ Match vs Cody) 7:42

Looking back at another Triple H interview (Dec 2020) agenda driven media won’t discuss 14:34

WWE is officially open for business! WWE and Impact Wrestling relationship begins 17:38

Mickie James (Impact Knockouts Champion) to appear in WWE 2022 Royal Rumble 23:39

DT explains how and why we will find out how far this WWE/Impact agreement could go 30:47

Ageda driven media starting to see things backfire with Mickie James and Triple H news 37:40

Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins set for Royal Rumble & ‘The Shield Knock’ on SmackDown was hilarious 41:24

Funny flashback: 2008 Samoa Joe Capital One Credit Card 46:58

Sasha Banks officially out of Royal Rumble (and possibly Saudi Arabia) due to foot injury 48:28

Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae + The Bellas confirmed for Royal Rumble Match 51:34

AEW Battle Of The Bels 1/8/22 results 54:36

Roman Reigns appearing on 1/10/22 WWE Raw episode 58:18

Could we see Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns ‘Title For Title’ in Saudi Arabia 2/19/22? 58:58

Scenario how we get Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar and Big E vs Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 1:01:14

Are Bianca Belair and Naomi early favorites to win Royal Rumble? 1:02:30

WWE SmackDown 1/7/22 recap 1:05:47

DT Match idea: The Usos vs The Dudleys in Saudi Arabia 2/19/22 1:11:46

Current WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Lineup 1:15:33

Impact Wrestling ‘Hard To Kill’ (1/8/22) PPV Lineup and Predictions 1:15:33

Impact Wrestling signs Tom Phillips (real name Tom Hannifan) 1:16:34

Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne wrestle dark match at SmackDown 1:19:14

AEW Rampage 1/7/22 recap 1:20:20

Programming Reminder about future ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ episodes (airing Thu nights) 1:27:51

Big Swole responds to Tony Khan’s New Year’s Tweet: “There’s Been No Apology” 1:29:14

Closing comments about WWE/Impact and how $$ could be involved outside WWE 1:35:33

Message to those upset or disappointed Mickie James is willing to return to WWE event 1:42:52

Show close 1:46:05

====

=================

===============

