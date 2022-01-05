Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep117) 1/5/22: AEW Dynamite Recap: Rey Fenix Suffers Serious Arm Injury; William Regal Released; NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Results
Running Time: 1 Hour 55 Min
Topics (In Order Of Discussion):
- Best wishes to Rey Fenix who suffered a broken or dislocated arm on AEW Dynamite
- WWE releases NXT Staff including William Regal, Road Dogg, Allison Danger, Ryan Ranjin Singh
- WWE releases NXT wrestlers Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Hideki Suzuki
- Revisiting very powerful words from Triple H in a 2016 ESPN interview
- List of NXT Trainers still employed under Triple H regime
- There may be more to the story behind William Regal release
- If WWE contracts are so awful, why are wrestlers still signing them?
- AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 results
- Did Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page II top their first encounter? Yes!
- Best wishes to Matt Jackson + Brandon Cutler who have Covid-19
- Bizzaro land: AEW has a DQ finish on Dynamite
- Props to AEW for continuing MJF & CM Punk feud
- Thoughts on Jake Atlas signing with AEW
- Jade Cargill becomes the first ever TBS Women’s Champion
- Malakai Black and Lucha Bros play ‘Switchie’
- AEW Rampage + Battle Of The Belts preview
- NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Results
- AEW ‘Beach Break 2022’ coming to Cleveland, OH – in January!
- ‘They’re coming!’ Tony Khan says ‘dream signings’ are on the way
- Matt Striker released from Impact Wrestling. Should Impact sign Ian Riccaboni?
- Winners of the Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan from Guess The Rampage Rating Contest
- Winner of the Johnny Gargano “NXT Triple Crown Winner” Signed Plaque
- NXT New Year’s Evil and other TV ratings
AEW Dynamite Results (1/5/22):
- Hangman Adam Page (c) def Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship)
- Shawn Dean def MJF by DQ
- Wardlow def Antionio Zambrano
- Jade Cargill def Ruby Soho (New TBS Women’s Champion)
- Malakai Black vs Brian Pillman Jr.
- Jurassic Express (c) def Lucha Bros (New AEW Tag-Team Champions)
NXT 2.0 Results (1/4/22):
- Carmelo Hayes (North American) def Roderick Strong (Cruiserweight) Unification Match
- Riddle & MSK def WALTER & Imperium
- Mandy Rose (c) def Raquel González & Cora Jade (Triple Threat For Women’s Championship)
- Bron Breakker def Tommaso Ciampa (c) (New NXT Heavyweight Champion)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 6, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday January 8, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 9, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 10, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday January 11, 2022 LIVE on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday January 12, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
