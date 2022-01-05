Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep117) 1/5/22: AEW Dynamite Recap: Rey Fenix Suffers Serious Arm Injury; William Regal Released; NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Results

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (1/5/2022) hosted by Don Tony

Running Time: 1 Hour 55 Min Topics (In Order Of Discussion): Best wishes to Rey Fenix who suffered a broken or dislocated arm on AEW Dynamite

WWE releases NXT Staff including William Regal, Road Dogg, Allison Danger, Ryan Ranjin Singh

WWE releases NXT wrestlers Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Hideki Suzuki

Revisiting very powerful words from Triple H in a 2016 ESPN interview

List of NXT Trainers still employed under Triple H regime

There may be more to the story behind William Regal release

If WWE contracts are so awful, why are wrestlers still signing them?

AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 results

Did Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page II top their first encounter? Yes!

Best wishes to Matt Jackson + Brandon Cutler who have Covid-19

Bizzaro land: AEW has a DQ finish on Dynamite

Props to AEW for continuing MJF & CM Punk feud

Thoughts on Jake Atlas signing with AEW

Jade Cargill becomes the first ever TBS Women’s Champion

Malakai Black and Lucha Bros play ‘Switchie’

AEW Rampage + Battle Of The Belts preview

NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Results

AEW ‘Beach Break 2022’ coming to Cleveland, OH – in January!

‘They’re coming!’ Tony Khan says ‘dream signings’ are on the way

Matt Striker released from Impact Wrestling. Should Impact sign Ian Riccaboni?

Winners of the Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan from Guess The Rampage Rating Contest

Winner of the Johnny Gargano “NXT Triple Crown Winner” Signed Plaque

NXT New Year’s Evil and other TV ratings ==== AEW Dynamite Results (1/5/22): Hangman Adam Page (c) def Bryan Danielson (AEW World Championship)

Shawn Dean def MJF by DQ

Wardlow def Antionio Zambrano

Jade Cargill def Ruby Soho (New TBS Women’s Champion)

Malakai Black vs Brian Pillman Jr.

Jurassic Express (c) def Lucha Bros (New AEW Tag-Team Champions) NXT 2.0 Results (1/4/22): Carmelo Hayes (North American) def Roderick Strong (Cruiserweight) Unification Match

Riddle & MSK def WALTER & Imperium

Mandy Rose (c) def Raquel González & Cora Jade (Triple Threat For Women’s Championship)

Bron Breakker def Tommaso Ciampa (c) (New NXT Heavyweight Champion)

====

====

====

===============

