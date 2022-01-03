Breakfast Soup RAW 01/03/2022: WWE Raw Recap: Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar Reunited! Roman Reigns Positive Covid Update

Topics Discussed (With Time Stamps): Show Opening (0:00)

Positive health update on Roman Reigns, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week (4:22)

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar are reunited, and it feels so good! (9:20)

Brock Lesnar, and not Big E as WWE Champion was the right move for now (13:01)

Raw Is Not Veer (19:45)

WWE Raw 1/3/22 recap and review (21:07)

Alexa Bliss’ ‘Journey Back to Raw’ begins on 1/10/22 Raw (26:30)

Miz and Maryse vs Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble (33:38)

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory skits return to Raw (39:19)

Speculation as to why Toni Storm left WWE (43:40)

Debate: Big E should be the next contender for Damian Priest’s US Championship (52:56)

Imminent split between Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H enters its final stage (1:04:52)

In addition to ‘Premiere Live Events’, there are still WWE ‘Pay Per Views’ (1:08:30)

Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins tear it up on Raw (1:13:05)

WWE SuperShow Results (1/2/22) from NC and Sasha Banks injury update (1:21:42)

NXT ‘New Year’s Evil’ (1/4/22) preview (1:24:15)

AEW Dynamite on TBS (1/5/22) preview; Will Julie Hart join the House Of Black? (1:25:20)

Latest Updates: AEW Battle of the Belts (1/8/22) on TNT (1:28:15)

Drew McIntyre injury update (1:28:53)

DT explains why Jade Cargill should not win TBS Women’s Tournament Final (1:31:10)

Show close (1:32:30)

WWE Raw Results (1/3/2022): Alpha Academy def RK-Bro (c) (Non-Title Match)

Dana Brooke and Reggie def Tamina and Akira Tozawa (24/7 Mixed Tag Team Match)

Queen Zelina (c) and Carmella (c) def Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H (Tag Team Title Match)

Street Profits def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Damian Priest (c) def Dolph Ziggler (United States Championship

Omos def AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins, Big E and Kevin Owens (Faces Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble) WWE Main Event Results (1/3/2022): T-Bar def Matthew A Raz

Dominik and Rey Mysterio def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 1/3/22): AEW Rampage 12/31/21: ???

WWE SmackDown 12/31/21: ???

Impact Wrestling 12/30/21: ???

AEW Dynamite 12/29/21: 975K (-4.4%)

NXT 2.0 12/28/21: 662K (+12.0%)

WWE Raw 12/27/21: 1,592,000 (+2.5%)

CLICK HERE to listen to BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022 online.

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 1/3/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/03/2022

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 01/03/2022 CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all shows!

=================

UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:

Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday January 4, 2022 LIVE on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday January 5, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 6, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday January 8, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 9, 2022 LIVE at 8:05PM EST

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 10, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST

====

CHECK OUT THE DON TONY SHOW ON THESE PLATFORMS:

====

SOCIAL MEDIA / WEBSITE / CONTACT INFO:

Want to buy a Cuppa Coffee ☕ to DT? Check out the new $1 Patreon Tier!

Visit http://www.Patreon.com/DonTony

OR

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dontony

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Foley

Adam Garcia

Alvaro Cornejo

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Andrew 914

Anthony Smith

Billy Taylor

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Bud Ardis

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

Joe Punches

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Lyndsay Neale

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Nia

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob Ace

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Sub Zero Comics

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SUB ZERO COMICS Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying!

Have any comics, wrestling memorabilia or any other collectible you’d like to sell? Stop by our websiite, www.SubZeroComics.com because we’re buying! SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)