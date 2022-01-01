WWE Day 1 PPV Review 01/02/2022: Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Championship | Roman Reigns Tests Positive For Covid-19

Congratulations to Brock Lesnar who won the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1. And best wishes go out to Roman Reigns, who recently tested positive for Covid-19. Note: The last time Roman Reigns wrestled was fourteen days ago. You can’t blame this one on WWE protocol, SmackDown, or house shows.

The early news coming in, is that it’s very mild and he could be back on SmackDown much sooner than many think. More details during tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV Recap and Review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com).

Could be we Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns – Title For Title at WrestleMania 38?