The Don Tony Show 12/31/21: Live Countdown To 2022 🌟 Adios 2021! / WWE Day 1 Predictions / Tony Khan’ Low Blow Tweet Towards Big Swole
Running Time: 2 Hours 56 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Join Don Tony and ‘The Family’ as we said GOODBYE to 2021 and HELLO to 2022! We brought in the New Year live with lots of fun chat discussion; from wrestling to reflecting on 2021 and what is in store for 2022. DT gave his predictions for WWE Day 1 PPV (1 Hr 27 min mark). Even though it was something we wanted to avoid New Year’s Eve, we discussed the latest immature Twitter meltdown by Tony Khan (25 min mark). This time, a verbal cheap shot at Big Swole for daring mention her frustrations within AEW which contributed to her release. We also paid tribute to Betty White, who passed away today (12/31/21) at 99 years old.
On the lighter side, for the first time in three years, DT went off keto for this celebration. Pizza, Cannoli and Champagne were served. Along with video simulcasts and live fireworks from New Year’s celebrations all around the world!
Last year we all felt that 2021 was going to be an extension of 2020 which turned out to be true in so many ways. However, the vibe among us all is that 2021 will be a much better year. We hope you enjoy this New Year’s Eve live stream. Happy New Year and all the best in 2021 and beyond! And congrats to Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green who were married on New Year’s Eve!
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your PPV recap of ‘WWE Day 1’ will air Saturday January 1, 2022 immediately following the LIVE PPV (approximately 11PM EST)
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday January 2, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 3, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air January 5, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday January 6, 2022 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Sunday January 8, 2022 at 8:05PM EST
