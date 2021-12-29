Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep116) 12/29/21: AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Review; NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Predictions; Rampage Saturdays?

Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (12/29/2021) hosted by Don Tony. Running Time: 75 Minutes

Topics (In Order Of Discussion): Jim Ross is cancer free! But keep Don West in your thoughts as he battles cancer a 2nd time

Chris Jericho returns & newly signed Mercedes Martinez appears on Dynamite!

Programming reminder: AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 airs on TBS

Alberto El Patron: ‘It’s only a matter of time’ until he is in AEW

Best wishes to Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts who is Covid-19 positive

Quick comments on Toni Storm release from WWE

Podcast Debut: ‘The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy’ Hosted by Matt Hardy & Jon Alba

AEW Code of Conduct justified fan ejection for Nyla Rose transphobic sign

AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash review

How soon before we get a Brandi Rhodes: I’m A Black Bi*ch Shirt?

CM Punk calls out internet trolls disrespecting Brodie Lee (RIP)

DT: Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson rematch will go the distance & a draw from judges

AEW Rampage 12/31/21 preview

NXT 2.0 12/28/21 recap & TV Cable rating

Following Christmas AEW Rampage rating, DT asks again: Move it to Saturdays?

NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Predictions

Cheap Plug: Don Tony streaming LIVE New Year’s Eve at 10PM EST ==== AEW Dynamite Results (12/29/21): Matt Hardy, Private Party and FTR def Lucha Bros, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

Daniel Garcia & 2point0 def Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Wardlow def Colin Delaney

Jade Cargill def Thunder Rosa (TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Semi-Finals)

Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish def Orange Cassidy & Best Friends NXT 2.0 Results (12/28/21): Grayson Waller def Odyssey Jones

Harland def Andre Chase

Tiffany Stratton def Fallon Henley

Solo Sikoa def Santos Escobar

Von Wagner def Malik Blade

Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade def Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/29/21): NXT 2.0 12/28/21: 662K (+12.0%)

WWE Raw 12/27/21: 1,592,000 (+2.5%)

AEW Rampage 12/25/21: 589K (+3.2%)

WWE SmackDown 12/24/21: 1,972,000 (-14.3%)

Impact Wrestling 12/23/21: 79K (+11.2%)

AEW Dynamite 12/22/21: 1,020,000 (+7.6%)

====

====

====

