Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep116) 12/29/21: AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash Review; NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Predictions; Rampage Saturdays?
Topics (In Order Of Discussion):
- Jim Ross is cancer free! But keep Don West in your thoughts as he battles cancer a 2nd time
- Chris Jericho returns & newly signed Mercedes Martinez appears on Dynamite!
- Programming reminder: AEW Dynamite 1/5/22 airs on TBS
- Alberto El Patron: ‘It’s only a matter of time’ until he is in AEW
- Best wishes to Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts who is Covid-19 positive
- Quick comments on Toni Storm release from WWE
- Podcast Debut: ‘The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy’ Hosted by Matt Hardy & Jon Alba
- AEW Code of Conduct justified fan ejection for Nyla Rose transphobic sign
- AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash review
- How soon before we get a Brandi Rhodes: I’m A Black Bi*ch Shirt?
- CM Punk calls out internet trolls disrespecting Brodie Lee (RIP)
- DT: Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson rematch will go the distance & a draw from judges
- AEW Rampage 12/31/21 preview
- NXT 2.0 12/28/21 recap & TV Cable rating
- Following Christmas AEW Rampage rating, DT asks again: Move it to Saturdays?
- NXT New Year’s Evil 2022 Predictions
- Cheap Plug: Don Tony streaming LIVE New Year’s Eve at 10PM EST
====
AEW Dynamite Results (12/29/21):
- Matt Hardy, Private Party and FTR def Lucha Bros, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
- Daniel Garcia & 2point0 def Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz
- Wardlow def Colin Delaney
- Jade Cargill def Thunder Rosa (TBS Women’s Championship Tournament Semi-Finals)
- Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish def Orange Cassidy & Best Friends
NXT 2.0 Results (12/28/21):
- Grayson Waller def Odyssey Jones
- Harland def Andre Chase
- Tiffany Stratton def Fallon Henley
- Solo Sikoa def Santos Escobar
- Von Wagner def Malik Blade
- Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade def Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/29/21):
- NXT 2.0 12/28/21: 662K (+12.0%)
- WWE Raw 12/27/21: 1,592,000 (+2.5%)
- AEW Rampage 12/25/21: 589K (+3.2%)
- WWE SmackDown 12/24/21: 1,972,000 (-14.3%)
- Impact Wrestling 12/23/21: 79K (+11.2%)
- AEW Dynamite 12/22/21: 1,020,000 (+7.6%)
====
====
====
====
=================
