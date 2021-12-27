Tags
Breakfast Soup RAW 12/27/2021: WWE Raw Review | Seth Rollins Positive Covid Update | Latest Day 1 PPV News | DT Explains Why WWE Stopped Covid Testing
Breakfast Soup RAW hosted by Don Tony and presented by Blue Wire (www.bluewirepods.com).
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 55 Minutes
Topics Discussed:
- Positive health update on Seth Rollins, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week
- Ahead of Day 1 PPV as a precaution, WWE pulls several wrestlers from weekend shows
- Reckless podcasts and sites falsely report Covid positive cases of numerous WWE wrestlers
- WWE No Longer Requires Covid Testing because (OSHA) all employees need to be vaccinated!
- DT explains ‘OSHA Vaccine Mandate For Large Businesses’ which is what WWE is following
- The latest news and updates for WWE Day 1 PPV lineup
- WWE house show results (12/26/21) from Tampa, FL and MSG (New York, NY)
- WWE Raw 12/27/21 recap & review
- Reason why AJ Styles vs Omos did not happen on Raw
- Grayson Waller makes WWE Raw debut. Will he remain on the Raw roster?
- The Miz and Maryse ‘renew’ their wedding vows on Raw with Eric Bischoff as officiator
- RIP Markus Crane (33)
- AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash (12/29/21) preview: Welcome Back Jim Ross!
- Gell well soon Mish!
- Winners of Undertaker & Steve Austin Signed Pics picked live during the show
WWE Raw Results (12/27/2021):
- Riddle def Chad Gable
- Randy Orton def Otis
- Reggie and Dana Brooke def R-Truth and Tamina
- Street Profits def Dominik & Rey Mysterio (RK-Bro-Nament Final)
- AJ Styles def Apollo Crews
- Kevin Owens def Cedric Alexander
- Dolph Ziggler def Damian Priest (c) by DQ (US Title Match)
WWE Main Event Results (12/27/2021):
- T-Bar def Mark Andrews
- Veer Mahaan def Shelton Benjamin
WWE Day 1 PPV Current Lineup (1/1/2022):
- Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)
- Big E (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (Fatal 4-Way For WWE Championship)
- Usos (c) vs Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- RK-Bro (c) vs Street Profits (Raw Tag Team Titles)
- Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)
- Edge vs The Miz
- Shinsuke Nakamara (c) vs Sami Zayn (IC Title Match)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of the ‘Breakfast Soup VIPatreon’ will air Tuesday December 28, 2021 LIVE on Patreon Discord Channel at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 29, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- A special ‘New Year’s Eve 2021’ episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Friday December 31, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your PPV recap of ‘WWE Day 1’ will air Saturday January 1, 2022 immediately following the LIVE PPV (approximately 11PM EST)
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday January 3, 2022 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
