The Don Tony Show 12/26/21: Seth Rollins Has Covid; Alberto El Patron Can’t STFU About Paige; Cody Rhodes Regains TNT Title; ROH/Impact

Running Time: 2 Hours 55 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics (In Order Of Discussion):

DT discusses Omicron and why so many cases are not being reported

A special New Year’s Eve edition of The Don Tony Show (12/31/21 at 10PM EST)

RIP Corporal Kirchner (64)

Remembering Brodie Lee, one year later

Thirty-eight-year anniversary of Iron Shiek winning WWF Championship

Remembering the greatest ‘no seller’ in the history of pro wrestling: Captain Lou Albano

Jonathan Gresham (not Bandido) defending ROH World Title at Impact Wrestling event

Bandido (not Jonathan Gresham) defending ROH World Title at Indy Wrestling event

Details on New Year’s Eve giveaway for our YouTube Channel Members

AEW Rampage 12/25/21 recap

DT predicts AEW will debut Trios Titles in 2022

Thoughts on Hook’s second AEW match against (Bear Bronson)

DT explains why Cody Rhodes regaining TNT Title (fm Sammy Guevara) was the right move

Hook slaps Cody Rhodes after AEW Rampage goes off the air

WWE SmackDown 12/24/21 recap + Drew McIntyre still affected by Jeff Hardy’s exit

Will an IC Title be wrapped under Sami Zayn’s Christmas Tree?

Remembering when Charlotte and Andrade trolled social media with a simple ‘unfollow’

Captain Obvious: Paul Heyman ‘ My WWE Career Is Likely Over’ Comment is a STORYLINE

Best wishes to Mish who is under the weather

Bret Hart inducted into to the Canada Walk Of Fame

Kyle O’Reilly comments on his AEW debut

Alberto El Patron can’t shut the fu** up about Paige

Tommy Dreamer returns to Impact Wrestling following suspension

WOW (Women Of Wrestling) episodes now playing on the CW App

Live chat viewers help select nominees: Announcer Of The Year (Blackhearts Year End Awards)

Seth Rollins tests positive for Covid-19. His status for Day 1 PPV is unknown at this time

JONAH (Bronson Reed) Impact Contract a short-term deal

Live calls into the show

WWE Raw 12/27/21 preview: Will Beth Phoenix appear?

WWE changes MSG lineup due to Covid issues

====

=================

====

====

=================

===============

