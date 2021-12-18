The Don Tony Show 12/18/21: Tony Khan vs Fox News | Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman | IMPACT Rating Bombs

Running Time: 1 Hour 40 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed:

Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C receives a WWE tryout

Message to Donzilla Army dealing with depression

Kevin Owens signs a WWE contract extension; and his reasons make 100% sense

Fox News says ‘AEW Excitement Is Cooling Off’ and Tony Khan has a Twitter Meltdown

New WWE Roman Reigns ‘Needle Mover’ shirt triggers ‘tribal’istic fans

WWE SmackDown 12/17/21 recap + Corbin/Moss with one of the worst TV segments ever

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

Sinclair having ROH titles defended on other shows (in name only)

Bobby Fish trends for the wrong reasons

Impact Wrestling 12/16/21 episode makes ratings history

The truth about AEW contracts vs WWE contracts are starting to be realized

DT explains why Jeff Hardy could be healthy enough to go to AEW right now

Three Year Anniversary of WWE ‘giving us what we want’ 😜

Cora Jade def Darby Allin 9-0 by forfeit on Twitter

Sammy Guevara and his fiancé break up and Tay Conti takes her Twitter offline

AEW Ramage 12/17/21 recap / Dan Lambert returns / Easy ways to repair Cody with fans

AEW ‘Owen Hart Cup’ coming May 2022 and will feature men’s and women’s tournaments

Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson MOTY candidate. But will rematch also include Kenny Omega?

Better Iron Man Match: Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle or Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson?

DT Favorite time period as a wrestling fan and chances AEW will resign MJF and others

Thoughts on Harland’s NXT in ring debut

Live chat selects nominees: ‘Male Wrestler Of The Year’ for BH Year End Awards

Live chat selects nominees: ‘Pink Slip Award’ for BH Year End Awards

But that GoFundMe Money! Ref won’t press charges against ‘Blood Hunter’ Devon Nicholson

DT / New Years Eve episode, Get Well JDFromNY, show close

====

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/11/21):

Impact Wrestling 12/16/21: 71K (-21.1%)

AEW Dynamite 12/15/21: 948K (+8.7%)

NXT 2.0 12/14/21: 561K (-4.9%)

WWE Raw 12/13/21: 1,573,000 (-1.6%)

AEW Rampage 12/10/21: 503K (+0.1%)

WWE SmackDown 12/10/21: 2,142,000 (+5.5%)

=================

====

====

===============

