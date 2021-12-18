Tags
The Don Tony Show 12/18/21: Tony Khan vs Fox News | Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman | IMPACT Rating Bombs
Running Time: 1 Hour 40 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed:
- Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C receives a WWE tryout
- Message to Donzilla Army dealing with depression
- Kevin Owens signs a WWE contract extension; and his reasons make 100% sense
- Fox News says ‘AEW Excitement Is Cooling Off’ and Tony Khan has a Twitter Meltdown
- New WWE Roman Reigns ‘Needle Mover’ shirt triggers ‘tribal’istic fans
- WWE SmackDown 12/17/21 recap + Corbin/Moss with one of the worst TV segments ever
- Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown
- Sinclair having ROH titles defended on other shows (in name only)
- Bobby Fish trends for the wrong reasons
- Impact Wrestling 12/16/21 episode makes ratings history
- The truth about AEW contracts vs WWE contracts are starting to be realized
- DT explains why Jeff Hardy could be healthy enough to go to AEW right now
- Three Year Anniversary of WWE ‘giving us what we want’ 😜
- Cora Jade def Darby Allin 9-0 by forfeit on Twitter
- Sammy Guevara and his fiancé break up and Tay Conti takes her Twitter offline
- AEW Ramage 12/17/21 recap / Dan Lambert returns / Easy ways to repair Cody with fans
- AEW ‘Owen Hart Cup’ coming May 2022 and will feature men’s and women’s tournaments
- Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson MOTY candidate. But will rematch also include Kenny Omega?
- Better Iron Man Match: Brock Lesnar vs Kurt Angle or Hangman Page vs Bryan Danielson?
- DT Favorite time period as a wrestling fan and chances AEW will resign MJF and others
- Thoughts on Harland’s NXT in ring debut
- Live chat selects nominees: ‘Male Wrestler Of The Year’ for BH Year End Awards
- Live chat selects nominees: ‘Pink Slip Award’ for BH Year End Awards
- But that GoFundMe Money! Ref won’t press charges against ‘Blood Hunter’ Devon Nicholson
- DT / New Years Eve episode, Get Well JDFromNY, show close
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/11/21):
- Impact Wrestling 12/16/21: 71K (-21.1%)
- AEW Dynamite 12/15/21: 948K (+8.7%)
- NXT 2.0 12/14/21: 561K (-4.9%)
- WWE Raw 12/13/21: 1,573,000 (-1.6%)
- AEW Rampage 12/10/21: 503K (+0.1%)
- WWE SmackDown 12/10/21: 2,142,000 (+5.5%)
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 19, 2021 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 20, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 22, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 23, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 25, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.
- CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)