Breakfast Soup RAW 12/13/2021: WWE Raw Recap | Matt Hardy: WWE ‘Jumped The Gun’ With Jeff Hardy | RIP Jimmy Rave (39)
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 55 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed:
- RIP James Guffey aka Jimmy Rave (39)
- DT: “Smiling Doesn’t Mean Lying”. Matt Hardy posts current pic w/Jeff Hardy & IWC shifts right back to awful ‘he faked it so he could be released’ narrative
- Matt Hardy: Jeff Hardy will explain what happened when he’s ready
- Matt Hardy: WWE ‘jumped the gun’, drug tested Jeff right before his release & expects the results to come back clean
- First there was ‘Miz Girl’. Then there was ‘Liv Girl’. Now, there’s ‘Becks Girl’!
- Addressing Devon Nicholson stabbing referee Lando Deltoro and Hannibal’s statement
- RK-Bro-Nament Final (Street Profits vs Mysterios) postponed until 12/27 Raw
- Bobby Lashley added to WWE Championship match at Day 1 PPV
- Hip Hop artist Migos to perform at WWE Day 1 PPV
- AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown 12/10/21 ratings
- Carmella and Queen Zelina finally receive their Tag Team Title nameplates
- Twenty year anniversary of infamous Steve Austin / Booker T Supermarket Brawl
WWE Raw Results (12/13/2021):
- Otis def Riddle
- Bianca Belair def Doudrop
- Bobby Lashley def Kevin Owens
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def Damian Priest & Finn Balor
- Queen Zelina def Rhea Ripley
- Bobby Lashley def Seth Rollins (No DQ)
- Bobby Lashley def Big E (Non-Title)
WWE Main Event Results (12/13/2021):
- Veer def Cedric Alexander
- T-Bar def Apollo Crews
WWE Day 1 PPV Current Lineup (1/1/2022):
- Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)
- Big E (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley (Fatal 4-Way For WWE Championship)
- Usos (c) vs Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan (Raw Women’s Championship)
- Edge vs The Miz
