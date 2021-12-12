Tags
The Sit-Down With Don Tony (EP3) 12/12/21: ROH Final Battle / Ronda Rousey WWE Return / Jeff Hardy Update / Kyle O’Reilly In AEW / Kevin Owens’ Future
Running Time: 2 Hours 38 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ presented by BlueWire (https://www.bluewirepods.com/podcasts) is a new call in and live chat show hosted by Don Tony. On this show, you can talk about anything. Pro Wrestling (AEW, WWE), non wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Thank you to everyone who called in for this episode and joined us in the live chat. Lots of great topics discussed including:
- ROH Final Battle draws a disappointing crowd
- Sinclair will disrespect Ring Of Honor legacy by keeping it around in name only
- Thoughts on Xia Li’s WWE SmackDown debut
- DT thinks Sonya DeVille will be a WWE Women’s Champion in 2021
- Doubling down against those distorting Jeff Hardy’s situation for click bait
- Should Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer have removed the backstage AEW pic feat MJF and Chris Jericho from his social media? And should Tony Khan have asked him to?
- Reminder: No #WND episode this Wednesday due to DT’s heart procedure on Thu 12/16/21
- Killer (Karrion) Kross confirms WWE’s original plans to bring Scarlett back to TV as a manager
- Why has WWE given such little attention towards Ken Shamrock’s WWE career?
- Adam Cole talks Kyle O’Reilly joining AEW at C2E2
- DT thinks Tony Khan doesn’t get enough praise for his savy business deals
- Comparing Anthem’s handling of Impact Wrestling vs Sinclair’s handling of Ring Of Honor
- Will Kevin Owens sign a new WWE contract?
- Ronda Rousey will return to WWE in 2022
- And much more!
The call in numbers for the show are 225-DON-TONY (225-366-8669) or Toll Free: 833-DON-VMVM (833-366-8686). Happy Holidays and enjoy the show!
====
CLICK HERE to listen to the episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP3) 12/12/21 online.
RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP3) 12/12/21
CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (EP3) 12/12/21
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (#3) 12/12/2021
CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE SIT-DOWN WITH DON TONY (#2) 12/12/2021
CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows
====
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 13, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air December 22, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 16, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 18, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 19, 2021 at 8:05PM EST
====
====
=================
===============
