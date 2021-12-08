Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep114) 12/8/21: AEW Dynamite Review | Johnny Gargano Bids Farewell For Now | NXT Rating Tanks

Running Time: 2 Hours 21 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics discussed (In order):

Hook AEW in ring debut on 12/10/21 Rampage vs Fuego Del Sol

DT loved CM Punk trolling Long Island crowd, but benefits no one beyond 12/8 Dynamite

There was never doubt. MJF was getting the hometown hero welcome in Long Island

AEW Dynamite 12/8/21 recap

AEW repeats the dumb spot of Brandon Cutler spraying eyes of a Young Buck

AEW repeats the dumb kick spot with Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole

FTR vs Lucha Bros rematch scheduled for Rampage

As predicted, Dante Martin turns on Ricky Starks. But why so fast?

Julia Hart learns: Malakai Black’s mist only affects women

Jack Evans diverts from negative AEW tweet to corrupt Mexican Police

AEW didnt do a great job with the build up to Winter Is Coming

Showing love towards Jamie Hayter

Every promotion had a terrible ratings week

Johnny Gargano bids farewell to NXT – for now

Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano doing ‘the favors’ on the way out was the right decision

Johnny Gargano in his farewell accomplished something noone else could in NXT atm

DT loves Riddle, but his reveal as The Shaman was a lazy WWE decision

DT hopes WWE has a few additional segments of Riddle with MSK

NXT needs to develop the next Cena/Reigns. And Breakker could be it

Blackjack Lanza passes away at 86

Cheap plug for ‘Favorite Christmas Movie Tournament’ running on Patreon

What percentage of Dynamite viewers also watch WWE?

AEW Dynamite Results (12/8/21):

MJF and Dante Martin win Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale def Matt Hardy, Lio Rush, Matt Sydal, Lee Johnson, Wardlow, Lee Moriarty, Powerhouse Hobbs, Rickie Starks, Jay Lethal and Frankie Kazarian

Varsity Blondes, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus def The Acclaimed and 2point0

Young Bucks def Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor

Riho def Jamie Hayter

Bryan Danielson def John Silver

NXT 2.0 Results (12/7/21):

Riddle revealed as The Shaman of MSK

Von Wagner def Kyle O’Reilly (Cage Match)

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs def The Creed Brothers

Dexter Lumis def Carmelo Hayes (c) by DQ (Non-Title Match)

Gigi Dolin (c) and Jacy Jayne (c) def Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon (Non-Title Match)

Santos Escobar defeated Xyon Quinn

Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of 12/8/21):

NXT 2.0 12/7/21: 590K (-7.4%)

WWE Raw 12/6/21: 1,599,000 (-4.8%)

AEW Rampage 12/3/21: 499K (+15.8%)

WWE SmackDown 12/3/21: 2,030,000 (-5.5%)

Impact Wrestling 12/2/21: 96K (+100%)

AEW Dynamite 12/1/21: 861K (-4.1%)

