Q&A w/ Don Tony Live Stream 12/2/21: AEW Dynamite Scores Lowest Wed Rating Since April | Beth Phoenix Leaving NXT
Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed: Beth Phoenix announces her departure from NXT Commentary Booth but remains with WWE… AEW Dynamite 12/2/21 scores its lowest Wed rating since April… DT reiterates that Tony Khan may have to consider some ‘PG’ programming in order to increase viewership… A serious message to the 40+ demo from DT about the importance of getting a stress test. It may have just saved DT’s life… DT thinks Vince McMahon (storyline) is going to give Austin Theory a ‘gift’… Stressing the importance of WWE re-signing Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa and others… Plus, lots of live Q&A and another ‘Guess The Rating’ giveaway for our live viewers. The prize was the WWE ‘Charly’ (Charlotte Flair) Doll along with an Alexa Bliss ‘Lilly’ Doll.
Join DT and our cast of Chat Room characters live next week for your next episode of Q&A With Don Tony. You can chat about anything. Pro wrestling, pop culture, sports, news, politics, personal topics, life in general. Nothing is out of bounds, and the entire show is 100% interactive. Our regulars who tune in every week embrace all views and opinions, except for trolling of course 😜. Enjoy the show!
UPCOMING SHOW SCHEDULE:
- Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday December 2, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
- Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air Saturday December 4, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.
- Your PPV review of ‘NXT Wargames 2021′ will air Sunday December 5, 2021 immediately following the PPV (Approximately 10:30PM EST)
- Your next episode of ‘The Sit-Down With Don Tony’ will air Sunday December 12, 2021 at 8:05PM EST
- Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday December 6, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.
- Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday December 8, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.
