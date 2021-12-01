Tags
Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite (Ep113) 12/1/21: AEW Dynamite Recap | NXT WarGames Predictions | AEW Rampage: Move It To Saturdays?
Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
TOPICS DISCUSSED (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION):
- Opening thoughts on AEW Dynamite & Cody going thru a flaming table to lots of Atlanta boos
- Anthony Ogogo makes his AEW in ring return
- Best wishes to Arn Anderson who went Humpty Dumpty again and fell of AEW stage
- AEW Rampage Ratings prove the show is not ‘must see first run tv’
- DT poses the question again: What % of fans watching Rampage also watch WWE TV?
- DT predicts Rampage will move to a different timeslot in 2022; maybe early Sat nights
- Sting tweaks facepaint to tribute Darby Allin
- Sting and Billy Gunn battle for the first time in almost 33 years!
- AEW Dynamite 12/1/21 recap
- Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Page for AEW Title announced for ‘Winter Is Coming’
- Fans triggered over MJF’s promo claiming CM Punk trying to get into Britt Baker’s pants
- Big Swole and AEW mutually part ways, and some of the fan reaction was sad and pathetic
- Could MJF and Eddie Kingston or CM Punk are two final men in Diamond Battle Royale
- DT thinks Eddie Kingston will win AEW World Title in 2022
- More entertaining verbal barbs between CM Punk and MJF
- DT thinks Dante Martin will ultimately turn on Team Taz and feud with Ricky Starks
- TK social media ‘spat’ led to Adam Cole getting a full TV entrance just to do commentary
- MUST HEAR: DT exposes stupid claims WWE is trying to destroy Triple H’s NXT legacy
- NXT WarGames 2021 Predictions
AEW Dynamite Results (12/1/21):
- Bryan Danielson def Alan Angels
- CM Punk def Lee Moriarty
- Wardlow def AC Adams
- Sting and Darby Allin def The Gunn Club
- Ruby Soho def Kris Statlander (TBS Title Tournament Quarterfinals)
- Cody Rhodes def Andrade El Idolo (Atlanta Street Fight)
NXT 2.0 Results (11/30/21):
- Kay Lee Ray def Dakota Kai (Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)
- Cameron Grimes def Andre Chase – Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner def Legado Del Fantasma (#1 Contenders Match)
- Solo Sikoa def Edris Enofe
- Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta def Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
- Bron Breakker def Johnny Gargano (Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)
Don Tony’s NXT WarGames 2021 Predictions:
- Team Gonzalez, Cameron Grimes, Imperium, Joe Gacy, Team Black & Gold
