Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/29/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Edge, The Miz and Maryse Return | Nia Jax In Ring Career May Be Over
RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 52 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony and Mish
Topics Discussed With Time Stamps:
- 0:00 Show Opening
- 3:20 ‘El increíble Hulk’ Damian Priest 2021 WWE record: 50-3
- 7:34 Ric Flair gives the tweetfu*kers a Thanksgiving Present (Warning: DT Bullsh*t Alarm Alert)
- 16:22 WWE Raw 11/29/21 recap
- 16:35 Edge, The Miz/Maryse return to Raw. Is WWE planning a Mixed Tag Match w/Beth Phoenix?
- 18:40 WWE indirectly mentions AEW + Ruby Riott: Continuation of mixing reality in storylines
- 29:10 DT/Mish debate Liv Morgan: Is she ready to be Women’s Champion?
- 35:32 Natalya also made WWE PPV history at Survivor Series + Guinness World Records covers it
- 37:30 Randy Orton makes WWE Raw history
- 57:48 Is WWE setting up a Bobby Lashley ‘turn’?
- 1:03:30 Will Damian Priest and Austin Theory win Heavyweight Titles in 2022?
- 1:10:00 Frustration building amongst NXT trainers
- 1:16:30 Nia Jax says it’s highly unlikely she wrestles again
- 1:20:15 Comparing AEW Dynamite 11/24/21 rating to Thanksgiving Eve 2019 + 2020 ratings
- 1:26:21 NWA Hard Times II PPV 12/4/21 preview
- 1:39:02 Addressing those creating an issue over Tiffany Stratton’ (NXT) ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ Promo
- 1:47:00 Show close
WWE Raw Results (11/29/2021):
- Seth Rollins def Finn Balor
- Becky Lynch / Liv Morgan Contract Signing
- RK-Bro (c) def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (Raw Tag Team Title Match)
- Street Profits def Alpha Academy
- Damian Priest (c) def Apollo Crews (US Title Match)
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander
- Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. Bianca Belair and Dana Brooke def Becky Lynch, Tamina, Carmella, Queen Zelina and Doudrop
- Kevin Owens def Big E by DQ (Non-Title Match. But KO is added to Title Match at WWE Day 1)
- Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs Roman Reigns and The Usos (Post Raw Dark Match)
WWE Main Event Results (11/29/2021):
- T-Bar def Akira Tozawa
- Reggie def R-Truth
