Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/29/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Edge, The Miz and Maryse Return | Nia Jax In Ring Career May Be Over

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 52 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony and Mish

Topics Discussed With Time Stamps:

0:00 Show Opening

3:20 ‘El increíble Hulk’ Damian Priest 2021 WWE record: 50-3

7:34 Ric Flair gives the tweetfu*kers a Thanksgiving Present (Warning: DT Bullsh*t Alarm Alert)

16:22 WWE Raw 11/29/21 recap

16:35 Edge, The Miz/Maryse return to Raw. Is WWE planning a Mixed Tag Match w/Beth Phoenix?

18:40 WWE indirectly mentions AEW + Ruby Riott: Continuation of mixing reality in storylines

29:10 DT/Mish debate Liv Morgan: Is she ready to be Women’s Champion?

35:32 Natalya also made WWE PPV history at Survivor Series + Guinness World Records covers it

37:30 Randy Orton makes WWE Raw history

57:48 Is WWE setting up a Bobby Lashley ‘turn’?

1:03:30 Will Damian Priest and Austin Theory win Heavyweight Titles in 2022?

1:10:00 Frustration building amongst NXT trainers

1:16:30 Nia Jax says it’s highly unlikely she wrestles again

1:20:15 Comparing AEW Dynamite 11/24/21 rating to Thanksgiving Eve 2019 + 2020 ratings

1:26:21 NWA Hard Times II PPV 12/4/21 preview

1:39:02 Addressing those creating an issue over Tiffany Stratton’ (NXT) ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’ Promo

1:47:00 Show close

WWE Raw Results (11/29/2021):

Seth Rollins def Finn Balor

Becky Lynch / Liv Morgan Contract Signing

RK-Bro (c) def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (Raw Tag Team Title Match)

Street Profits def Alpha Academy

Damian Priest (c) def Apollo Crews (US Title Match)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio def Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. Bianca Belair and Dana Brooke def Becky Lynch, Tamina, Carmella, Queen Zelina and Doudrop

Kevin Owens def Big E by DQ (Non-Title Match. But KO is added to Title Match at WWE Day 1)

Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs Roman Reigns and The Usos (Post Raw Dark Match)

WWE Main Event Results (11/29/2021):

T-Bar def Akira Tozawa

Reggie def R-Truth

=================

====

=================

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS. These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

SPONSORS

