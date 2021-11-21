WWE Survivor Series 2021 PPV Review 11/21/2021

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair with an emotional brawl that many are already calling Women’s Wrestling MOTY. Randy Orton makes PPV history. No question both 5 vs 5 Matches and some match outcomes were duds. But the biggest dud of them all was no appearance by The Rock. Not even a prerecorded video about the 25th Anniversary of his WWE debut. And let’s not forget Vince McMahon and his ‘$100 Million Egg’. Everything was discussed during this WWE Survivor Series 2021 PPV review hosted by Don Tony and brought to you by Blue Wire (bluwirepods.com).

Congratulations to Randy Orton who at Survivor Series, passes Kane for most PPV matches with 177. And, when Randy Orton wrestles on 11/22/21 Raw, he will also hold the record of most matches in the history of Monday Night Raw! Enjoy the show!

====

WWE Survivor Series 2021 PPV Results 11/21/21:

Shinsuke Nakamura def Damian Priest by DQ (Kickoff Show)

Becky Lynch def Charlotte

Team Raw (Seth Rollins: Sole Survivor) def Team SmackDown (Men’s Elimination Match)

Omos wins 25-Man Battle Royal

RK-Bro def The Usos

Team Raw (Bianca Belair: Sole Survivor) def Team SmackDown (Women’s Elimination Match)

Roman Reigns def Big E

=================

===============

====

