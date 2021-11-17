Tags
AEW Dynamite Is Cowboy Sh*t Day | CM Punk vs MJF Feud | NXT Recap Rating | WarGames Update (Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite EP112) 11/17/21
Running Time: 1 Hour 54 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed:
AEW Dynamite Results (11/17/21):
- Bryan Danielson def Evil Uno
- Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii def The Butcher and The Blade.
- Nyla Rose def Hikaru Shida (TBS Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals)
- Lio Rush and Dante Martin def The Acclaimed
- Sammy Guevara (c) def Jay Lethal (TNT Championship Match)
AEW Rampage Preview (11/19/21):
- Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy
- Jade Cargill vs Red Velvet (TBS Championship Tournament Quarter-Finals)
- Darby Allin vs Billy Gunn
NXT 2.0 Results (11/16/21):
- Tony D’Angelo def Dexter Lumis.
- Kushida, Ikemen Jiro and Odyssey Jones def Creed Brothers and Roderick Strong
- Xyon Quinn defeated Andre Chase
- Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner def Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs
- Persia Pirotta def Gabby Stephens & Jenna Levy (2 on 1 Handicap Match).
- Raquel Gonzalez def Dakota Kai by DQ
Pro Wrestling Weekly Ratings (as of Wednesday 11/17/21):
NXT 2.0 11/16/21: 574K (-4.8%)
WWE Raw 11/15/21: 1,584,000 (+2.3%)
AEW Rampage 11/12/21: 515K (- 14%)
WWE SmackDown 11/12/21: 2,104,000 (+2.2%)
Impact Wrestling 11/11/21: 79K (-30.7%)
AEW Dynamite (11/10/21): 913K (+4.0%)
