Breakfast Soup RAW (w/ Don Tony and Mish) 11/15/2021: WWE Raw Recap; Cody Shuts Down Twitter Again; WWE Disputes Keith Lee Medical Bills Claim

RUNNING TIME: 1 Hour 43 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Presented by Blue Wire (www.BlueWirePods.com)

Topics Discussed: Recap of the final WWE Raw before Survivor Series.. Ric Flair joins in on the Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair fun.. Austin Theory replaces Rey Mysterio on Raw Survivor Series Team.. AJ Mendez autograph signing at Big Event draws big criticism (and it isn’t her fault).. WWE disputes Keith Lee’s claim they didn’t pay his medical expenses.. Winners of (4) Adam Bomb Personally Autographed photos picked live.. Cody Rhodes takes his Twitter offline again.. WWE Superstars cosplay to celebrate 25 years of The Rock (pics included).. Don Tony unboxes WWE Charly (Charlotte Flair) Doll.. AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown ratings.. Wrestler recently released due to claims of not being vaccinated – was vaccinated.. Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black medical updates from Full Gear PPV.. Best wishes go out to Bobby Fulton.. Feedback from the piot episode of ‘The Sit Down With Don Tony’.. AEW Dynamite 11/17/21 preview. Enjoy the show!

Note from DT: Mish was unable to appear due to internet issues. He will return on 11/22 episode.

WWE Raw Results (11/15/2021):

Big E & Riddle def The Usos (c) by DQ (Non-Title Match)

Big E & Randy Orton and Riddle def Seth Rollins and The Usos

Bianca Belair def Tamina

Street Profits def Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Queen Zelina def Nikki A.S.H

Rhea Ripley def Carmella

Kevin Owens def Finn Balor

AJ Styles and Omos def Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

Bobby Lashley def Rey Mysterio

WWE Main Event Results (11/15/2021):

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin def Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

=================

PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air November 17, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday November 18, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY November 20, 2021 LIVE at 8:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday November 22, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

