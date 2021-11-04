Tags
Q&A w/ DON TONY 11/4/21: WWE RELEASES KARRION KROSS, KEITH LEE, NIA JAX + FIFTEEN MORE
Running Time: 3 Hours 3 Minutes
Hosted by Don Tony
Topics Discussed:Don Tony discusses in details the latest WWE releases of Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Scarlett Bordeaux, Nia Jax, Eva Marie, Mia Yim, Franky Monet, B-Fab (Hit-Row), Ember Moon, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Oney Lorcan, Jessi Kamea, Zayda Ramier, Trey Baxter, Harry Smith, Jeet Rama and Katrina Cortez. DT breaks down not only each release but what they could end up next. What you won’t see on this show, is the yelling and cursing of WWE that is the common formula of too many. While others piss in the wind, they can scratch their heads wondering why so many still sign and re-sign despite WWE’s formula being the same for years. Plus, the noise needs to stop insisting that ‘Budget Cuts’ are just associated with financial problems.
Here’s tough medicine too many refuse to swallow: The risk of being released at any time is something every wrestler must understand or be prepared for when working for a Billion Dollar publicly traded company. WWE answers to shareholders and investors, not the IWC. This is the world of Corporate. DT doesn’t try to defend WWE. Defending WWE and understanding WWE are two very different things.
Also, does anyone notice how f’d up this economy is getting? WWE is recording big revenue #’s and profit because they are micro managing a billion dollar company amidst a pandemic & inflation. Investors love that sh**. If the economy tanks further, WWE is ready to get thru it.
On a lighter note, during this episode, DT unboxed and ate twenty one year old WCW Goldberg Cereal from 2000! Funny that the expiration date of the cereal was the day before WCW went out of business. And, DT unboxed and played with the 2007 TNA Wrestling Samoa Joe Talkin’ Bashin’ Brawlers. Finally, DT picked the winner of the Finn Balor ‘Demon’ signed photo. Enjoy the show!
