The Don Tony Show 10/09/21: Tony Khan Wins Stupid Tweet Of The Week: And It’s NOT The ‘Can’t Wait To Beat WWE Next Week’ Remark



RUNNING TIME: 2 Hours 54 Minutes

Hosted by Don Tony

Topics Discussed: Shots fired or triggered? Tony Khan lashes out (and rightfully so) at WWE for overlapping part of next week’s ‘Super Sized SmackDown’ with Rampage. And then, Tony Khan follows up with an absolutely ignorant tweet referencing Eric Bischoff wanting to ‘fight’ Vince McMahon in 1998. Sadly, most will not dare call him out on it. Tonight, a refresher for 15 y/o Tony Khan: WWF vs WCW and the internet circa 1997-1998. After viewing this, It will be hard to deny how obsessed Tony Khan is with ‘beating’ WWE.

Other topics covered: Edge vs Seth Rollins Hell In A Cell added to Crown Jewel.. DT on Impact signing The IIconics aka The Inspiration… RIP Reggie Parks (87).. Pac concussion news.. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Preview (Go Mercedes Martinez!).. Sonya DeVille returns to the ring next week.. King Of The Ring + Queen’s Crown Brackets.. MLW Fightland Rating.. AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament returns.. Why DT didn’t watch Johnny K-9 Dark Side Of The Ring.. WWE SmackDown + AEW Rampage 10/8/21 recap.. DT picks Tyson Fury over Deontay Wilder.. Channel Member Questions & more. Enjoy!

WWE Smackdown Results 10/08/2021: Queens Crown Tournament Round One: Carmella def Liv Morgan… Zelina Vega def Toni Storm… King Of The Ring Tournament Round One: Sami Zayn def Rey Mysterio… Finn Balor def Cesaro

AEW Rampage Results 10/08/2021: CM Punk def Daniel Garcia… Ricky Starks def Brian Cage (Philly Street Fight For FTW Title)… Lucha Brothers def The Acclaimed (AEW Tag Team Titles)… Jade Cargill def Skye Blue

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021

CLICK HERE to LISTEN ONLINE to THE DON TONY SHOW 10/09/2021

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021

CLICK HERE to listen to AMA Q&A w/ DON TONY (#41) 10/07/2021 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO version of WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108

CLICK HERE to listen to WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE 10/6/21 Episode 108 online

CLICK HERE to WATCH the VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021

RIGHT CLICK AND SAVE to download the AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE AUDIO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021

CLICK HERE for the COMMERCIAL FREE VIDEO episode of BREAKFAST SOUP RAW 10/04/2021

CLICK HERE to access previous episodes for all the shows!

=================

DON TONY IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, AND TWITCH!

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to SUBSCRIBE TO DON TONY’s TWITCH CHANNEL

CLICK HERE to JOIN DON TONY’s INSTAGRAM CHANNEL

=================





REMINDER: ‘WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE’ RETURNS *LIVE* WEDNESDAY (10/13/2021) at 10:05PM EST immediately following AEW Dynamite on YOUTUBE (CLICK HERE)

WND covers AEW, NXT, NWA. MLW, Impact Wrestling, NJPW, ROH, and much more. In other words, everything except WWE Raw and Smackdown.

===============

REMEMBER, ‘RETRO DON TONY AND KEVIN CASTLE EPISODES’ ARE NOW EXCLUSIVELY ON PATREON (as of Sept 1, 2020).

By signing up to DTKC Patreon, you’ll gain access to all episodes of ‘Don Tony And Kevin Castle Show’ from 2017 to Summer 2020. PLUS, you can enjoy our Patreon Exclusive shows such as ‘Breakfast Soup’ hosted by Don Tony and Missionary, ‘Castle Chronicles’ hosted by Kevin Castle, ‘Blah Blah Blah’ hosted by Don Tony and more.

Plus ad-free episodes of all non Patreon shows including The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, PPV Recaps and more. And, you also have exclusive access to lost episodes of ‘The Minority Report’ from 2004/2005, select vintage episodes of ‘The Masked Maniac Show’, and retro Blackhearts Hotline reports from 2001/2002.

You can join the family for as little as $2!



CLICK HERE to visit the Patreon page and gain access now!

===============

Special thanks to our ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS, SPONSORS and CURRENT HALL OF FAMERS (below). These are very special friends of our shows and their help and continued loyalty is greatly appreciated!

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS AND HALL OF FAMERS:

‘TCB’ Tighe C Bowers

Brandon Folkey

Adam Garcia

Andrew 914

Billy Taylor

Bud Ardis

Aaron Kloss

Alton Ehia

Anthony Smith

Bob O Mac

Brandon Blake-Scott

Brandon McIntire

Brent Webster

Bruno Caamano

Chris Henry

Chris Lumnah

CJ Uehara

CM Black Pixels

Crisis In The Toyverse

D Boy Gentleman

D’Quincy Rawls

Derek Brewer

Dexter Kubi

Edward Vary

Ernesto DiFenza

ErockV1

Garcia Akane

George Morris

Hassan AL-Hashmi

Ian

Jacob Esten

James Diehl

James Gruesome

James Hollins

James Moss

Jason Pratt

Jeffrey Collins

John Garcia

Johnny Morin

Jonathan Hernandez

Joseph Nykoluk

Jude

Karl Buteau aka CheeseAndRice

Kenneth Hewlett

Kressman

Lee Friel

Larry Traylor

Mark Israel

Matt Dasindavid

Matt Ragan

Michael Cuomo

Michael Westphal

Montez Sesley

Murrell Coombes Jr

Phatty 316

Ray Gomez

Rob From Nashville

ROCKED

Roger Rubio

Ryback’s Personal Chef

Russell Zavala

Scott Taylor

Seth Washington

Steve Szczepaniak

Steven DeSanta

Super Dickk

‘SwitchBabe’ Courtney Summers

Tim Everhardt

Timothy Keel

Trevor Badger

Whisperer Rob

Tommy Pockesci

Whisperer Rob

SPONSORS

SHOOT THE DEFENCE Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence)

Soccer fans! Excellent podcast talking soccer by fans, for fans! (Twitter: @ShootTheDefence) CRISIS IN THE TOYVERSE PODCAST (Website: ComicCrusaders.com)

DON TONY IS NOW FEATURED ON PANDORA!)

Pandora Radio has launched an all new Podcast section, which features a very limited number of shows. And we are proud to announce we were chosen to be one of them! If you haven’t experienced Pandora Radio, try it out. And if you are already a subscriber, you can now stream our entire library! Remember, at this time, all Podcasts on Pandora are available only thru their Phone App.

CLICK HERE to listen to The Don Tony Show, Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite, older episodes of DTKC SHOW, BwB, TWIWH, and more on Pandora thru your mobile phone now!

===============

PROGRAMMING NOTE: BREAKFAST SOUP RAW

Your next episode of ‘Breakfast Soup RAW’ will air Monday October 11, 2021 LIVE at 11:05PM EST following WWE Raw.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: WEDNESDAY NIGHT DON-O-MITE

Your next episode of the ‘Wednesday Night Don-O-Mite’ will air Wednesday October 13, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: AMA / ASK DON TONY

Your next episode of ‘Q&A With Don Tony’ will air Thursday October 14, 2021 LIVE at 10:05PM EST.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: THE DON TONY SHOW

Your next episode of ‘The Don Tony Show’ will air SATURDAY October 16, 2021 LIVE at 8:00PM EST.

===============

CLICK HERE FOR STITCHER

CLICK HERE FOR ITUNES

CLICK HERE FOR PODBEAN

CLICK HERE FOR IHEARTRADIO

CLICK HERE FOR BLUBRRY

CLICK HERE FOR IPHONE,IPAD, & IPOD TOUCH APP